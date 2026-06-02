

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Unchained today highlighted its emphasis on security and contract validation following the launch of its public token allocation phase on May 29, 2026. The decentralized platform, which requires the native $UCHN token to execute internal processing requests, has established a transparent foundation through thorough independent system reviews. By confirming code integrity across multiple external security firms, the project aims to establish a benchmark for security within the Solana ecosystem.

Cryptographic Verifications via Dual Smart Contract Reviews

To ensure full structural clarity for early participants, the platform underwent comprehensive code evaluations. The smart contract layout was verified by separate security organizations, with full documentation available via Solidproof and Cyberscope. These comprehensive reviews evaluated the network against potential smart contract vulnerabilities, confirming the security of the underlying codebase. Additionally, the development team has finalized identity validation protocols, holding a verified compliance certificate via the Spywolf KYC framework to support transparency.

Digital Asset Media Analysis and Creator Commentary

The explicit focus on multi-firm verifications and clear utility mechanics has drawn notice from digital asset analysts and sector commentators. Content creators have noted the implementation of verified code bases alongside a functional token structure. For example, the Crypto Show published an analysis highlighting the platform architecture, focusing on the absence of inflationary minting risks. Similarly, the Crypto Vlog outlined the utility features of the ecosystem, drawing viewer attention to the security safeguards embedded within the standalone application design.

Standalone Software Architecture and Integrated Utility Tools

The central point of interaction for the platform is the Unchained Wallet, an independent, non-custodial software application accessible at Unchained Wallet. Built to function as a standalone product, the application natively integrates 3 core infrastructure protocols directly into its user interface.

The wallet houses a Commerce Protocol enabling KYC-free purchases of retail gift cards or eSIM data packages across 150 countries, utilizing a standard 2% processing fee. Half of this fee volume, totaling 50% of collected revenue, routes directly to users who commit assets to the long-term vault. For personal risk management, the software incorporates a Social Recovery Protocol requiring 3 to 10 designated guardian keys to reset access, alongside an automated Inheritance Protocol that migrates balances to specified beneficiaries after a chosen period of total account inactivity.

"Validating our codebase across multiple independent engineering groups is a core priority," stated an official project spokesperson. "Transparency must be programmatic rather than promotional, which is why our system architecture enforces direct token utility across verified smart contracts."

About Solana Unchained

Solana Unchained is a decentralized infrastructure network on the Solana blockchain that integrates machine learning processing with daily commerce utilities and client-side asset protection systems. The project utilizes transparent balance-gated tiers, fixed token distribution matrices, and standalone client application software to remove speculative uncertainty for ecosystem participants.

Fixed Allocation Metrics and Immediate Launch Milestones

The underlying token design enforces a rigid cap of 100,000,000 tokens, meaning zero inflationary mechanisms exist. The presale pricing layout begins at $0.05 per token in Phase 1, moving to $0.07 per token during Phase 2, with the public exchange listing fixed at $0.50. To secure market depth at launch, a 10% allocation of the total supply is dedicated to liquidity pools, paired against USDC, and secured inside a lockup contract for 12 months.

As the multi-stage rollout proceeds, committed assets inside the platform's liquid yield tier receive promotional rates up to 150% APR, paid out weekly. Following the exchange listing, the platform transitions permanently to a uniform 7% APR reward model, calculated on a monthly schedule and sustained by the organic service fees generated from the AI hub and commerce operations.

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

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