MEDIA ADVISORY

Education unions hold press conference to provide update on collective bargaining

 | Source: Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, leaders from Ontario’s unions representing teachers and education workers will hold a press conference to provide an update on collective bargaining.

TIMERemarks at 10 a.m. Media availability will follow.

WHO:                   
Martha Hradowy, President, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO)
Lisa Lacaria, First Vice-President, Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)
Gabrielle Lemieux, présidente/President, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)
David Mastin, President, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)
Joe Tigani, President, CUPE – Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU) 

WHERE:   ETFO Provincial Office, 136 Isabella St., Toronto

LIVESTREAM:   Available via Facebook 

NOTES:   Accredited media only

 

            











    

        

        
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