MEDIA ADVISORY

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, leaders from Ontario’s unions representing teachers and education workers will hold a press conference to provide an update on collective bargaining.

TIME: Remarks at 10 a.m. Media availability will follow.

WHO:

Martha Hradowy, President, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO)

Lisa Lacaria, First Vice-President, Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

Gabrielle Lemieux, présidente/President, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

David Mastin, President, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Joe Tigani, President, CUPE – Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU)

WHERE: ETFO Provincial Office, 136 Isabella St., Toronto

LIVESTREAM: Available via Facebook

NOTES: Accredited media only