Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Graphic Packaging Holding Company Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GPK.

Graphic Packaging Case Details

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Graphic Packaging was experiencing, among other things, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



What's Next for Graphic Packaging Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GPK. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Graphic Packaging you have until July 6, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Graphic Packaging Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Graphic Packaging Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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