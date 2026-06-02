Financial Press Release

Maison Pommery & Associés enters into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a strategic partnership

Reims, 2 June 2026

Maison Pommery & Associés (Euronext Paris, ISIN FR0000062796, Euronext Brussels, ISIN NSCBE0002798) announces that it is entering into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a two-month period regarding a proposed strategic combination that would include Henkell International becoming a majority shareholder in Maison Pommery & Associés.

This proposed partnership between two family-owned groups would create a global player in sparkling wine, benefiting from a portfolio of strong and complementary brands, as well as an international commercial presence. At this stage, the discussions remain subject to due diligence work, the parties’ agreement on the execution of contractual agreements, and, where applicable, the obtaining of required authorizations and consultations. There is no guarantee at this stage that the ongoing negotiations will result in a transaction.

Maison Pommery & Associés has established an ad hoc committee within its Board of Directors, composed of a majority of independent directors, to monitor these discussions in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. The company will inform the market in due course of the progress and outcome of these discussions. In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés specifies that the General Meeting called to approve the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, initially scheduled for 4 June 2026, will be postponed until after 30 June.

In the meantime, Maison Pommery & Associés will continue its activities in the ordinary course of business, with priority given to operational continuity, supporting its teams, preserving the quality of its brands, and maintaining strong relationships with its partners.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.

Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(Code "POMRY" (Paris & Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, the Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Maison Pommery & Associés: Press: Franck Delval, Directeur Financier

+33 3 26 61 62 34​

comfi@maisonpommery.fr Laurent Poinsot​

+33 1 53 70 74 77​

lpoinsot@image7.fr​ Caroline Simon​

+33 1 53 70 74 65​

caroline.simon@image7.fr

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