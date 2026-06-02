BlockBooster Digital Venture Fund I Invests $10 Million as Anchor Investor in SignalPlus' $50 Million Series B1 Round

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockBooster, a full-stack alternative asset management firm, announced today that its Digital Venture Fund I invested $10 million in SignalPlus, an institutional-grade crypto derivatives infrastructure platform, anchoring the company’s $50 million Series B1 financing round, with Goldman Sachs serving as sole financial advisor.

SignalPlus operates the industry's leading trading terminal for institutional digital asset options and derivatives, trusted by the largest market makers, exchanges, and trading institutions worldwide. The company is now extending its institutional-grade infrastructure into traditional finance and preparing to launch SignalPlus 2.0, a platform upgrade that brings agentic AI into the trading workflow.

“This investment reflects our conviction that institutional capital will flow into digital assets through credible, institutional-grade infrastructure,” said Samuel Gu, Founder and CEO of BlockBooster. “SignalPlus is one of the most established teams in digital asset derivatives, and we are excited to support their next stage of growth.”

The investment in SignalPlus is aligned with BlockBooster’s strategy of backing category-defining infrastructure at the intersection of AI and digital asset markets, with a focus on trading, asset management, and tokenization primitives that can scale across both crypto-native and traditional financial institutions.

"SignalPlus has built the leading institutional infrastructure for digital asset derivatives, and we are now expanding globally and into traditional finance. We're pleased to welcome BlockBooster, a full-stack alternative asset manager with deep institutional reach and expertise across tokenization and on-chain finance, and we look forward to working closely as we enter our next phase," said Chris Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of SignalPlus.

BlockBooster is investing from its first fund, a $50 million Digital Venture Fund I focused on four core verticals: AI infrastructure, on-chain trading ecosystems, on-chain asset management, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

About BlockBooster

BlockBooster is a next-era alternative asset management firm for the digital age. The firm leverages blockchain technology to invest in, incubate, and manage the core assets of this new era, from Web3-native projects to real-world assets (RWA). As value co-creators, BlockBooster is dedicated to unlocking the long-term potential of these assets, capturing exceptional value for its partners and investors in the digital economy.

About SignalPlus

Headquartered in Hong Kong, SignalPlus builds institutional-grade derivatives trading infrastructure for the converging capital markets. Its platform provides professional options analytics, real-time risk management, and execution tools to hedge funds, market makers, proprietary trading desks, and asset managers across digital and traditional financial markets. The company partners with the industry's leading exchanges and trading institutions, and is backed by HashKey Capital, AppWorks, Tencent, and other prominent technology and financial investors.