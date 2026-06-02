Amundi Annual General Meeting

All resolutions approved with an average approval rate of 98,29%

Amundi’s Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday 2 June 2026. With a quorum of 93,47 %, the Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 98,29%.

After approving the financial statements for 2025, the General Meeting of Amundi approved the distribution of a dividend of €4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is set at 9 June 2026 and the dividend will be paid from 11 June 2026.

The detailed results of the votes of the General Meeting will be available on the website https://about.amundi.com/ within the regulatory timeframe.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets2.

Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi’s clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi. a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com









1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

Attachment