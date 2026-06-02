GAMIVO Releases 2026 Video Game Genre Research Highlighting the Rise of Genre-Blending Titles

Sliema, MALTA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMIVO, a global e-commerce platform for video games, today released new research examining the most popular video game genres in 2026. Based on sales data from GAMIVO.com, the study found that action-adventure games accounted for nearly 23% of all video games sold through the platform, while broader industry trends point to growing demand for titles that combine mechanics traditionally associated with multiple genres, including role-playing, survival, strategy, and simulation games.

GAMIVO shares its insights into gaming trends.

Combining features previously exclusive to a specific video game genre is one of the traits that many successful video games share. According to experts from GAMIVO, a global platform for gamers, this trend is reflected in the list of the most popular genres and sales figures.



GAMIVO recently published its study on the video game genres most popular in 2026. The research indicates that action-adventure titles account for almost 23% of video games sold on GAMIVO.com.



“Players don’t want to choose between breathtaking action, a memorable story, and puzzles that encourage them to explore the virtual world. Hence, action-adventure games have been at the top of bestseller lists, significantly surpassing releases that focus entirely on action or those that deliver compelling adventures without any heart-pounding moments,” explains Andrzej Bazylczuk from GAMIVO, a popular e-commerce platform specialized in selling video games at discounted prices.



Role-playing games, which were the second-most-chosen genre in the GAMIVO ranking, also seem to support this trend. The majority of the top-selling RPGs belong to the action-RPG subgenre, so they emphasize dynamic combat. Even some titles with a turn-based combat system feature elements that require reflexes, for instance, quick-time events (QTE).



Many action-adventure and RPG titles tend to use features of the genre that took third place in GAMIVO’s ranking, survival games.



“The strong sales of survival games are just one measure of the genre's resounding success. Another is the fact that other games have begun to incorporate features like crafting and resource management,” remarks Andrzej Bazylczuk.



This eclecticism is also visible in other genres. For instance, adventure games that lack traditional action elements often offer meaningful choices that lead to different outcomes in their stories. Such non-linear gameplay and multiple possible endings resemble classic role-playing games. Other RPG features, such as character progression and heroes whose skills develop as the game progresses, have also been seamlessly integrated into popular strategy games.



Speaking of strategy releases, there’s a long list of fan-favorite titles that might as well be classified as either strategy or simulation games.



“To spice things up, we can also add survival elements to the mix. Developers have spotted that simulation, strategy, and survival elements can create a great synergy that players appreciate,” points out the GAMIVO representative.

This is only one of many examples of blurring the lines between video game genres. According to the GAMIVO experts, modern players seek particular mechanics, so developers try to incorporate them into their projects.



An open world is probably the best example of a feature that took the gaming world by storm. Today, it can be found in all kinds of games, from survival and RPG to shooters and racing games. There are also other mechanics that have skyrocketed in popularity, such as crafting or deck-building. Many titles managed to fit them perfectly and used them to enhance the experience. However, in some cases, they seemed forced. Nonetheless, it’s just another piece of proof that modern gamers look for specific elements.

“Genres are still helpful because they tell gamers what they can expect. If someone cherishes hyperrealistic visuals, they won’t be interested in boomer shooters, while players looking for a casual adventure for a few evenings won’t dig into titles labeled as RPGs. However, genres are not as important as a decade or two ago. Modern games can perfectly mix many different mechanics, delivering a better experience than a title that closely sticks to the rigid boundaries of its genre,” concludes Andrzej Bazylczuk.

Most popular video game genres in 2026

Press Inquiries

Marta Wawrzyniak

marta.wawrzyniak [at] gamivo.com

https://www.gamivo.com/