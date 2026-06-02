E.F. Hutton & Co. Appoints Accomplished Capital Markets Executive Adam Kerbis as Managing Director, Head of SPAC Investment Banking

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), an investment banking and financial advisory firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Adam Kerbis as Managing Director, Head of SPAC Investment Banking, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), capital markets advisory, and strategic transaction execution.

Mr. Kerbis is a seasoned investment banking executive with extensive experience advising clients on SPAC IPO transactions, capital formation, and strategic business combinations. In his new role, he will lead the continued development and expansion of E.F. Hutton’s SPAC investment banking platform, advising clients across the SPAC life cycle.

Prior to joining E.F. Hutton, Mr. Kerbis served as an Investment Banking Executive Director at UBS, where he played a key role in building out the firm's SPAC advisory and equity capital markets practice. Earlier in his career, he held senior investment banking and strategic advisory roles across a range of leading Wall Street firms. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Adam to E.F. Hutton. Adam brings a highly differentiated combination of SPAC, capital markets, and strategic advisory experience. As market activity continues to evolve and opportunities emerge across the SPAC ecosystem, his leadership will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities and delivering innovative solutions to clients navigating public market transactions and growth opportunities.”

Mr. Kerbis added, “E.F. Hutton has established itself as a leading advisor to growth companies and innovative businesses seeking access to the public markets. I am excited to join the team and help build a premier SPAC investment banking practice that provides clients with strategic guidance, capital markets expertise, and execution excellence throughout the transaction lifecycle.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The Executive Team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

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