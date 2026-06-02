Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose the true state of setrusumab’s potential and the risk inherent in the study protocols put forth; notably, that, while setrusumab does increase material bone density, this increase does not correlate to a decrease in annualized fracture rates.

If you currently own RARE and purchased prior to August 03, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814