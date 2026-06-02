Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Inovio Pharmaceuticals caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (i) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (ii) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (iii) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (iv) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

If you currently own INO and purchased prior to October 10, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

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Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814