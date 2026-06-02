Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (25 to 29 May 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

02 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 25 to 29 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-May-26FR00000732989 57037,2555XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-May-26FR00000732983 85037,2489DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-May-26FR000007329810 47437,2700XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-May-26FR00000732982 94237,2554DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-May-26FR00000732989 30637,5895XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8727-May-26FR00000732984 00037,5462DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-May-26FR000007329810 61037,9478XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8728-May-26FR00000732982 50037,9215DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-May-26FR000007329810 62738,8495XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8729-May-26FR00000732982 24838,7708DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 06 02_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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