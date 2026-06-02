Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (25 to 29 May 2026)

02 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 25 to 29 May 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-May-26 FR0000073298 9 570 37,2555 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-May-26 FR0000073298 3 850 37,2489 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-May-26 FR0000073298 10 474 37,2700 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-May-26 FR0000073298 2 942 37,2554 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-May-26 FR0000073298 9 306 37,5895 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-May-26 FR0000073298 4 000 37,5462 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-May-26 FR0000073298 10 610 37,9478 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-May-26 FR0000073298 2 500 37,9215 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-May-26 FR0000073298 10 627 38,8495 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-May-26 FR0000073298 2 248 38,7708 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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