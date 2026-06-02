Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (25 to 29 May 2026)

02 June 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 25 to 29 May 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 570
|37,2555
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-May-26
|FR0000073298
|3 850
|37,2489
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-May-26
|FR0000073298
|10 474
|37,2700
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-May-26
|FR0000073298
|2 942
|37,2554
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-May-26
|FR0000073298
|9 306
|37,5895
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-May-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|37,5462
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-May-26
|FR0000073298
|10 610
|37,9478
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-May-26
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|37,9215
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-May-26
|FR0000073298
|10 627
|38,8495
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|29-May-26
|FR0000073298
|2 248
|38,7708
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment