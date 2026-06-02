Abstrax Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Irvine, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRVINE, CA (March 24, 2026) — Abstrax, a botanical flavor science company transforming how breweries and beverage brands source and use flavor ingredients, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, ranking #5 in the Manufacturing category. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"This recognition reflects what our team has been building from the ground up — a smarter, more efficient way to deliver flavor and aroma to the beverage world," said Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax. "We set out to solve a real problem: the fragility, waste, and inequity baked into traditional agricultural ingredients. What we've built isn't just a better product, it's a new model for how the industry can operate. Being recognized by Fast Company alongside some of the most innovative companies in the world tells us we're on the right track, and it energizes us to push even further."

Over the past 18 months, Abstrax has fundamentally advanced flavor science for the brewing and beverage industry. The company's proprietary Quantum extraction technology delivers the flavor and aroma impact of one pound of hops using just one ounce of extract, requiring significantly less raw material per batch and reducing the volume of product that must be packaged and shipped. Abstrax also launched a Whole Foods-compliant emulsion system, enabling breweries and beverage brands to meet stringent clean-label standards while achieving the consistency and stability of modern retail demands.

Abstrax further cemented its position as a scientific authority in flavor innovation by expanding its lab with gas chromatography-olfactory (GCO) instrumentation and publishing its first industry white paper, demonstrating how Quantum extracts eliminate harmful sulfur compounds responsible for off-flavors in beer. These advances are backed by real commercial momentum. Through September 2025, Abstrax grew revenue nearly 3x year-over-year to $3.77 million, achieved SQF certification with a Good score, and added marquee brewery partners to its customer roster. Beyond products, the company hosts the annual Skunkworks Lounge competition at the Craft Brewers Conference, drawing thousands of attendees and makes their dosing guides available for free to the public.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change — they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com and on newsstands nation-wide.

Fast Company hosts the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

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About Abstrax:

Abstrax is a botanical flavor science company and flavor house founded in California. Its research spans terpene chemistry, sensory science, and flavor development across functional beverages, cannabis, and craft brewing.

Abstrax serves traditional beverage operators directly through AbstraxFlavors.com, bringing a deeper flavor library, botanical expertise, and hands-on formulation support to brands building RTDs, non-alcoholic beverages, specialty sodas, and more.

Two specialized divisions extend that same science into adjacent markets: Abstrax Tech serves the cannabis industry with terpene blends and peer-reviewed flavor research; Abstrax Hops brings varietal-specific hop flavors and advanced brewing solutions to craft producers.

Learn more at AbstraxFlavors.com, AbstraxTech.com, and AbstraxHops.com.

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.







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