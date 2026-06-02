Deadline Alert: Calix, Inc. (CALX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 27, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Calix, Inc. (“Calix” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CALX) securities between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CALIX INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On April 21, 2026, after the market closed, Calix reported results for the first quarter of 2026 earnings, including that “[n]on-GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, a decrease of 80 basis points sequentially.” Further, the Company reported gross margin guidance for the second quarter of 2026 is “55.8% (at the midpoint) is down 140 basis points from the previous quarter. This decline is primarily due the increase in memory component costs.”

In the accompanying earnings call held on the same date, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Cory Sindelar, stated “advanced purchasing had allowed us to avoid higher memory component costs during the first quarter. However, that advanced supply has run its course, and we now face market prices.” Sindelar further revealed “reflecting the effects of higher memory component costs,” “[f]or the year, we expect our non-GAAP gross margin to decline between 50 and 150 basis points.”

On this news, Calix’s stock price fell $6.93, or 13.98% to close at $42.65 per share on April 22, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) that the Company’s advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Calix securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.