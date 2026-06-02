Norton Rose Fulbright expands global regulation and investigations team with leading sanctions and investigations partner in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Ginger Faulk has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner in the firm’s regulation and investigations practice. She represents Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies on their most complex cross-border trade, economic sanctions, national security challenges and related regulatory issues. Her arrival strengthens the firm’s offering at a moment when trade controls, sanctions, tariffs, CFIUS and outbound investment reviews have moved from a compliance function to a core driver of multinational business strategy and risk management.

Joining from Eversheds Sutherland, where she led the domestic and global sanctions practices, Ginger’s addition reflects growing client demand for coordinated advice across jurisdictions as heightened enforcement and increasing alignment among regulators reshapes the landscape. Her addition aligns with Norton Rose Fulbright’s continued investment in its regulation and multijurisdictional investigations capabilities.

“Regulatory considerations play an increasingly central role in strategic business decisions for companies worldwide,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Ginger brings valuable experience and is widely recognized as a go-to adviser for multinational companies on sophisticated cross-border matters in high-stakes settings.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s regulation and investigations practice provides an integrated international service to help clients navigate the legal, procedural, governance and reputational aspects of regulatory and compliance issues, investigations and litigation worldwide. This team of more than 300 lawyers globally advises on high-profile regulatory inquiries, enforcement actions, criminal investigations and prosecutions and related civil litigation.

Ginger has more than 20 years of experience providing counsel on the full spectrum of cross-border and foreign investment regulatory risks. Her practice spans export controls, sanctions compliance, CFIUS and national security reviews, internal and government investigations and corporate risk management across the energy, financial services, manufacturing, defense and technology sectors. With experience supporting clients across Asia, Europe and Latin America, she is particularly adept at structuring sanctions-compliant pathways in high-value transactions and leading multijurisdictional investigations.

“The addition of Ginger reflects the continued focus on our regulatory, sanctions and investigations capabilities and builds on the momentum we’ve established in adding partners with truly global practices,” said Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes. “Ginger’s extensive experience and collegial approach make her an excellent fit as we continue to build in this area that is absolutely critical to today’s business environment.”

Ginger joins as shifting federal enforcement priorities create an uncertain regulatory outlook for corporate counsel. In Norton Rose Fulbright’s Annual Litigation Trends Survey, approximately half of respondents reported at least one regulatory investigation against their organization in 2025 and nearly 40 percent expect such proceedings to increase this year.

“What drew me to Norton Rose Fulbright was seeing how naturally its partners work together on issues across regions—that kind of collaboration is essential to how I advise companies operating across jurisdictions,” Ginger commented. “The firm’s integrated global platform allows us to deliver coordinated, real-time advice in the face of the trade-based reshaping of supply chains, business and investment strategies and day-to-day operations.”

Ginger has consistently been recognized by Chambers USA and Chambers Global as a leading practitioner in economic sanctions, export controls and international trade. Licensed in the District of Columbia, Ginger earned her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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