The North West Company Inc. Hosts Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Symbol: NWC): The North West Company Inc. (“North West”) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) via live video webcast online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400- 324-378-866.

North West will host a conference call for its first quarter results on June 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (Central Time).

Conference call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIae02649ff0fb42dfb15f14c8f5329911

Register ahead of time to receive a unique PIN to access the conference call via telephone. Once registered, participants can dial into the conference call from their telephone via the unique PIN or click on the “Call Me” option to receive an automated call directly on their telephone.

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ngsjcrb3

The conference call will be archived and available until June 10, 2027 at https://www.northwest.ca/investors/conference-calls.

Company Profile

North West, through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $2.6 billion.

For more information contact:

Alexis Cloutier, Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Secretary of North West

Phone: (204) 938-8976 / Email: acloutier@northwest.ca

Visit: www.northwest.ca