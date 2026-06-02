UPDATE: BIO-key Delivers Phishing-Resistant Biometric Security to Alabama’s AOD Federal Credit Union

BYNUM, Ala. and HOLMDEL, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (OTC Markets: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions enabling phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phishing-resistant authentication, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueAlly, a premier provider of IT solutions and managed services. The partnership debuted with a successful deployment of BIO-key’s PortalGuard platform for AOD Federal Credit Union, which was seeking to eliminate friction in the user experience and vulnerabilities associated with traditional Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solutions.

As sophisticated phishing and "MFA fatigue" campaigns continue to target financial institutions, BIO-key’s BlueAlly partnership focuses on delivering phishing-resistant authentication. Unlike standard MFA that relies on phone-based apps or SMS codes—which can be intercepted or bypassed—BIO-key’s Identity-Bound Biometrics ensure that only the authorized individual can gain system access, providing a security layer that cannot be shared or stolen.

"As a financial institution, security and identity assurance are non-negotiable," said Aaron Woods, CIO of AOD Federal Credit Union. "Bio-Key PortalGuard delivered a level of flexibility beyond what we saw with Duo Security or UserLock, enabling us to combine biometric authentication with a wide range of MFA options to reduce risk and support our zero-trust strategy. Equally impactful, removing the need for frequent password changes has streamlined operations—boosting productivity and lowering help desk demand without sacrificing security. The support staff is amazing to work with, and the platform is very affordable compared to other solutions."

AOD Federal Credit Union serves more than 37,500 members from seven branches across North East Alabama. By integrating BIO-key’s phishing-resistant technology, AOD has effectively closed the loop on credential-based risks. The solution enables AOD to verify the actual person behind the login attempt, satisfying the highest regulatory compliance standards while significantly reducing the operational burden on its IT team.

"Our solution is centered on solving the most critical vulnerability in the enterprise: the human element," said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key. "Deploying our phishing-resistant biometrics at AOD Federal Credit Union demonstrates how organizations can achieve superior security without the friction of legacy MFA. We are proud to work with a customer that understands the necessity of moving beyond passwords to a truly identity-bound future."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO- key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key: LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR



BIO-key Resources:

https://www.bio-key.com/products/identity-access-management/iam-platform/

https://www.bio-key.com/products/biometric-authentication/

https://www.bio-key.com/products/authentication-devices/