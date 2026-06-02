Deadline Alert: Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia Inc. (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHR) common stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PHREESIA INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 30, 2026, after market hours, Phreesia announced significantly lowered revenue growth projections for fiscal 2027, citing a combination of macroeconomic factors including “worsening visibility” and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment.

On this news, Phreesia’s stock price fell $3.03, or 26.6%, to close at $8.38 per share on March 31, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s long-term growth outlook through expansion of its key revenue platforms and remained confident in its revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027, while also minimizing risks from slowing growth in its Network Solutions segment. In truth, Phreesia’s portrayal of its pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver of its Network Solutions segment was uncertain thereby putting the 2027 revenue target at risk.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.