Deadline Alert: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 6, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPK) securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GRAPHIC PACKAGING INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 1, 2025, Graphic Packaging released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, missing consensus estimates by $0.07, and revenue of $2.12 billion, representing a 6.2% year-over-year decline, and missing consensus estimates by $10 million. Further, the Company significantly lowered its previously issued 2025 guidance due to “an expectation of a 2% volume decline and $80 million of input cost inflation at the midpoint”, as well as “higher macroeconomic and consumer spending uncertainty.”

On this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $3.94, or 15.6%, to close at $21.37 per share on May 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 8, 2025, Graphic Packaging disclosed that it planned to “accelerate certain inventory reduction plans into the fourth quarter that were originally planned for 2026”, and that “[p]roduction curtailment is expected to impact fourth quarter operating results by $15 million.” The Company also further lowered its 2025 guidance. The same day, the Company also announced that its President and CEO had “mutually agreed with [its] Board of Directors to step down from his role.”

On this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $1.35, or 8.7%, to close at $14.23 per share on December 9, 2025.

Then, on February 3, 2026, Graphic Packaging released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates due to lower volumes, increased costs, and inventory reduction.

On this news, Graphic Packaging’s stock price fell $2.36, or 16%, to close at $12.42 per share on February 3, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Graphic Packaging was experiencing, inter alia, significant inventory management issues, as well as significantly reduced demand and volumes and increased costs; (2) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, which were likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and sustainability of the Company’s business model and operations, as well as its ability to weather ongoing macroeconomic headwinds; (4) accordingly, the Company’s previously issued FY 2025 financial guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Graphic Packaging securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 6, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.