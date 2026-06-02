Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the Investigation

Fulcrum is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s lead sickle cell disease drug candidate was pociredir, which Fulcrum had described as advancing toward a potential registration-enabling study.

On June 1, 2026, Fulcrum announced that it was discontinuing development of pociredir and initiating a strategic review. Fulcrum stated that it had received the FDA meeting minutes on May 28, 2026, reflecting the FDA’s position regarding risks associated with therapies targeting the PRC2 complex. According to the Company, the FDA concluded that any pharmacological intervention targeting PRC2 carried equivalent malignancy risk, regardless of the specific subunit targeted.

Fulcrum further disclosed that, based on the FDA’s position, “no viable regulatory path forward” remained for continued development of pociredir.

Following this news, Fulcrum’s stock price declined sharply, causing significant harm to investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Fulcrum complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Fulcrum stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked as a Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services. The firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in 2024.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

– or –

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com