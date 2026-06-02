New York, USA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trial Pipeline Expands as 25+ Companies Race to Redefine Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The myasthenia gravis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 30+ pipeline myasthenia gravis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for myasthenia gravis across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the myasthenia gravis domain.

Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s myasthenia gravis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline myasthenia gravis drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline myasthenia gravis drugs. Key myasthenia gravis companies, such as Immunovant/Roivant Sciences, Cartesian Therapeutics, Novartis, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd., Cyrus Biotechnology, NMD Pharma, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Ahead Therapeutics, Biohaven, and others, are evaluating new myasthenia gravis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new myasthenia gravis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline myasthenia gravis therapies, such as IMVT-1402, Descartes-08, Remibrutinib, Iptacopan, SYS6020, UCAR T-cell group, CYR212, NMD670, DNTH103, MuSK-CAART, AT-1608, BHV-1310, and others, are in different phases of myasthenia gravis clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of myasthenia gravis clinical trials. Approximately 5+ myasthenia gravis drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in myasthenia gravis clinical trials include Immunoglobulin G degraders, Complement factor B inhibitors, CIC-1 Inhibitor, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, and others.

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What is Myasthenia Gravis?

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by weakness and rapid fatigue of voluntary muscles. It occurs when the immune system produces antibodies that mistakenly attack components of the neuromuscular junction, most commonly the acetylcholine receptors, disrupting the transmission of signals from nerves to muscles. This leads to hallmark symptoms such as drooping eyelids, double vision, difficulty speaking, chewing, or swallowing, and weakness in the arms and legs that typically worsen with activity and improve with rest. The condition can vary in severity, ranging from localized ocular involvement to generalized muscle weakness, and in some cases may lead to life-threatening respiratory complications known as myasthenic crisis. While there is no cure, treatment options, including acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressive therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and thymectomy, can effectively manage symptoms and improve quality of life.





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A snapshot of the Pipeline Myasthenia Gravis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Descartes-08 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. III Immunoglobulin G degraders Intravenous Iptacopan Novartis Pharmaceuticals III Complement factor B inhibitors Oral NMDP-01 NMD Pharma II CIC-1 Inhibitor Oral CNP-106 COUR Pharmaceutical II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous SYS6020 CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral UCAR T-cell group Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd. I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous AT-1608 Ahead Therapeutics Preclinical Undefined mechanism Unspecified route CYR212 Cyrus Biotechnology Preclinical Immunoglobulin G degraders Unspecified route

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As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the myasthenia gravis market is being driven by increasing development and approval of targeted biologic therapies such as FcRn and complement inhibitors that are improving treatment outcomes.

Recent Developments in Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Space

In May 2026, Cemdisiran (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) is a novel small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic that durably reduces circulating levels of complement factor 5 (C5), allowing for every 3 months dosing. The investigational therapy is currently being evaluated in the phase III NIMBLE trial (NCT05070858) among adults living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). At the recently concluded 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, held April 18–22 in Chicago, Illinois, neuromuscular expert Tuan Vu, MD, a professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, presented new data from the pivotal trial.

is a novel small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic that durably reduces circulating levels of complement factor 5 (C5), allowing for every 3 months dosing. The investigational therapy is currently being evaluated in the phase III NIMBLE trial (NCT05070858) among adults living with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). At the recently concluded 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, held April 18–22 in Chicago, Illinois, neuromuscular expert Tuan Vu, MD, a professor in the Department of Neurology at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, presented new data from the pivotal trial. In March 2026, Rallybio Corporation announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Rallybio would acquire Candid through a merger transaction. Candid has built a leading portfolio of TCE therapeutics for autoimmune disease spanning a wide spectrum of B-cell and plasma cell targets with ongoing clinical studies in over 10 indications. Cizutamig, a BCMA TCE: Cizutamig has the potential to be the first- and best-in-class BCMA TCE for autoimmune disease, with 87 total patients dosed including 47 autoimmune patients across multiple indications. Cizutamig has demonstrated favorable tolerability with low rates of mild cytokine release syndrome (“CRS”). Emerging clinical data suggest deeper therapeutic activity with less frequent dosing than the anti-FcRn drug class. Global Phase 2 studies in myasthenia gravis and ILD are planned to initiate in 2026.

announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Rallybio would acquire Candid through a merger transaction. Candid has built a leading portfolio of TCE therapeutics for autoimmune disease spanning a wide spectrum of B-cell and plasma cell targets with ongoing clinical studies in over 10 indications. Cizutamig, a BCMA TCE: Cizutamig has the potential to be the first- and best-in-class BCMA TCE for autoimmune disease, with 87 total patients dosed including 47 autoimmune patients across multiple indications. Cizutamig has demonstrated favorable tolerability with low rates of mild cytokine release syndrome (“CRS”). Emerging clinical data suggest deeper therapeutic activity with less frequent dosing than the anti-FcRn drug class. Global Phase 2 studies in myasthenia gravis and ILD are planned to initiate in 2026. In March 2026, UCB reported that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for the pre-filled pen version of zilucoplan (ZILBRYSQ), supporting its use in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis across the European Union, pending final regulatory approval from the European Commission.

reported that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for the pre-filled pen version of zilucoplan (ZILBRYSQ), supporting its use in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis across the European Union, pending final regulatory approval from the European Commission. In November 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics reported that enrollment is on track in the Phase III AURORA trial evaluating Descartes-08 in participants with myasthenia gravis.

reported that enrollment is on track in the Phase III AURORA trial evaluating Descartes-08 in participants with myasthenia gravis. In October 2025, the U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to CNP-106, an experimental treatment that Cour Pharmaceuticals is developing to reprogram the immune system in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

the U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to CNP-106, an experimental treatment that Cour Pharmaceuticals is developing to reprogram the immune system in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). In September 2025, Telitacicept delivered a placebo‑adjusted 4.83‑point improvement on MG‑ADL at 24 weeks in a Phase III study of generalized myasthenia gravis conducted in China, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint.

delivered a placebo‑adjusted 4.83‑point improvement on MG‑ADL at 24 weeks in a Phase III study of generalized myasthenia gravis conducted in China, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint. In September 2025, Dianthus Therapeutics reported positive Phase II MaGic trial results presented at AANEM showed that claseprubart delivered rapid, statistically significant, and clinically meaningful improvements across key gMG endpoints, with favorable tolerability and no drug-related serious adverse events.

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Immunoglobulin G degraders, Complement factor B inhibitors, CIC-1 Inhibitor, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, and others

: Immunoglobulin G degraders, Complement factor B inhibitors, CIC-1 Inhibitor, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, and others Key Myasthenia Gravis Companies :Immunovant/Roivant Sciences, Cartesian Therapeutics, Novartis, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd., Cyrus Biotechnology, NMD Pharma, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Ahead Therapeutics, Biohaven, and others.

:Immunovant/Roivant Sciences, Cartesian Therapeutics, Novartis, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiniao Biotech Co., Ltd., Cyrus Biotechnology, NMD Pharma, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Ahead Therapeutics, Biohaven, and others. Key Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Therapies: IMVT-1402, Descartes-08, Remibrutinib, Iptacopan, SYS6020, UCAR T-cell group, CYR212, NMD670, DNTH103, MuSK-CAART, AT-1608, BHV-1310, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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