Planisware - Share capital decrease by way of treasury shares cancellation

Share capital decrease by way of

treasury shares cancellation

Paris, France, June 2, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces that its Board of Directors, meeting on June 2, 2026, upon authorization of the General Meeting of June 19, 2025, unanimously decided, effective June 2, 2026, to decrease the share capital of Planisware SA by canceling 668,646 treasury shares representing 0.95% of the share capital. These shares were repurchased between Mars 4 and April 15, 2026, as part of the share buyback program announced on March 3, 2026.

Following this cancellation of shares, the share capital of Planisware amounts to € 6,958,908 divided into 69,589,080 shares with a par value of € 0.10 each. The number of theorical voting rights is 116,551,235 and the number of effective voting rights (treasury shares excluded) is 116,721,326.

Upcoming event

June 17, 2026: 2026 General Meeting

June 22, 2026: Ex-dividend date

June 23, 2026 Dividend record date

June 24, 2026 Dividend payment date

July 30, 2025: H1 2026 results publication

October 23, 2025: Q3 2026 revenue publication

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 850 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

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