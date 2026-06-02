New Mexico Launches Inaugural “New Mexico Tech Week” to Spotlight State as a Rising Hub for Investment

Albuquerque, NM, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter for the Southwest’s innovation economy begins this fall with the launch of New Mexico Tech Week (NMTW), a first-of-its-kind, statewide celebration of technology, entrepreneurship, and community. Taking place October 26–31, 2026, NMTW will consist of several events across the state of New Mexico and will convene builders, founders, researchers, and investors for a week of events designed to elevate the state’s growing tech ecosystem and attract national attention.

“Albuquerque has all the ingredients to lead in innovation: world-class research institutions, growing startup culture, and a creative, resourceful spirit,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Now that we’ve been amping up support for entrepreneurs and building stronger connections between education, industry, and local talent, it’s hard to deny how much New Mexico is helping to shape the future of technology.”

New Mexico Tech Week will feature a diverse lineup of independently organized community events around the TechFest conference, including workshops, panels, demos, meetups, and networking experiences across the state.

“This is about putting New Mexico on the map as a serious place to build and invest in technology,” said Paul Zelizer, NM Tech Talks Co-Founder and New Mexico Tech Week organizing committee. “We have the talent, the research, the creativity, and the momentum. NMTW is the moment where it all comes together, and where the rest of the country can take notice.”

A Community-Led Model for Growth

In its inaugural year, New Mexico Tech Week is launching with a curated group of organizations closely aligned with its mission. These partners will host events throughout the week, testing a scalable framework designed to expand into a broader, open community model in future years.

The initiative is powered by a large and growing volunteer team of over 40 members, reflecting strong grassroots momentum and a shared belief that New Mexico’s tech ecosystem is ready for greater visibility and connection.

“New Mexico Tech Week exists because the community is ready for it,” says Vicki Apodaca, NM Tech Talks Co-Founder and New Mexico Tech Week organizer. “This is being built from the ground up by people who are deeply invested in the future of tech in this state. The willingness to volunteer and build this event as a massive unifying front is symbolic of how we do things in New Mexico. We are driven by passion and need to support.”

Breaking Silos, Building Opportunity

New Mexico Tech Week aims to unify a historically fragmented ecosystem, bringing together individuals and organizations that often operate in isolation across industries, institutions, and geographies.

The week’s programming is designed to:

Foster collaboration across sectors

Highlight emerging startups and research

Create pathways for talent development

Attract venture capital and strategic partners

Showcase New Mexico as a destination for innovation

The week will begin with a Kickoff party hosted in partnership with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, integrating New Mexican culture with local technology.

A Call to Investors and Partners

With increasing national interest in emerging tech hubs beyond traditional coastal centers, New Mexico Tech Week presents a unique opportunity for venture capital firms, corporate partners, and ecosystem builders to engage with a high-potential, under-recognized market.

“We believe New Mexico is becoming one of the Southwest’s most compelling places to build and invest in technology,” said Paul Zelizer. “New Mexico Tech Week is designed to help national investors, founders, and partners see that opportunity up close.”

Flagship Event: TechFest 2026

New Mexico Tech Week is anchored by a flagship conference, TechFest (October 29–30, 2026), a free, public event spanning multiple venues in downtown Albuquerque’s Innovation District organized by NM Tech Talks. Partners include WESST, The City of Albuquerque, Builders VC, NM Angels, STEM Boomerang, CNM Ingenuity, New Mexico Innovation Hub, and more local organizing groups. Now in its third year, TechFest will feature multiple tracks covering software, startups, design, research, and emerging technologies. Anchor events are a common pattern seen in “tech weeks” across the country.

Get Involved

New Mexico Tech Week is open to anyone interested in the future of technology in the region, from seasoned founders to students exploring their first steps into tech.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to individual events as they are announced on the official calendar, now live on the website newmexicotechweek.com. Sponsorship inquiries may also be submitted through the website.

About NM Tech Talks: NM Tech Talks is a community-driven organization that supports opportunity through live events and community. The organization is dedicated to fostering connections, conversations, and opportunities within New Mexico’s technology and startup ecosystem through year-round programming, and partnerships.