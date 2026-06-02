Legend Senior Living® Expands Pennsylvania Footprint with Three Hemsley House Communities in Malvern, Dresher, and North Wales

WICHITA, Kan., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a national senior housing provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, has announced it will assume management of three communities, further expanding its growing portfolio in Pennsylvania. Located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the communities will operate under the following names: Hemsley House of Paoli (Malvern, PA), Hemsley House of Dresher (Dresher, PA), and Hemsley House of North Wales (North Wales, PA). The management transition is effective immediately.

With this strategic expansion, Legend now operates 77 senior living residences across eight states, offering a full continuum of care including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Personal Care, Memory Care, and rehabilitation.

“Our continued growth in Pennsylvania reflects our commitment to serving seniors in this region with high-quality care and personalized service,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “We are honored to welcome the residents and dedicated team members into the Legend family. Each community has a strong foundation, and we look forward to building on that success by supporting each resident’s independence, honoring their dignity, and creating an environment where they can truly thrive.”

Hemsley House will operate under the trusted leadership and high standards that have defined Legend Senior Living for more than 25 years. Current residents can expect a seamless transition marked by the same attentive care and familiar comforts they’ve come to rely on, enhanced by Legend’s personalized approach.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend’s growing portfolio of senior living communities now includes 77 residences across Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. These communities offer a range of services, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Personal Care. Legend is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work® for 7 years in a row. For more information, visit LegendSeniorLiving.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR HEMSLEY HOUSE: