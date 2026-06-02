[Latest] Global Legal Technology Market Size/Share Worth USD 71.9 Billion by 2034 at a 10.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Legal Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Software, Services), By Type (E-discovery, Practice Management, Analytics, Legal Research, Document Management, Compliance, Time-Tracking & Billing, Contract Lifecycle Management, Others), By End User (Law Firms, Corporate Legal Departments, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Legal Technology Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 26.5 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 29.2 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 71.9 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

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Overview

According to industry experts at CMI, Legal tech is a game changer, it turns legal ops around by streamlining some of the processes that take the most time thus making the attorneys more productive, enabling them to work more efficiently by having the right tools for document and business management, and offering better client services due to even the use of online portals. There are numerous applications that take care of different areas of the law like case law research, legal drafting and contract review, due diligence, and even matter and spend management.

Legal tech has turned routine tasks into less time-consuming and less cumbersome for the lawyers. For instance, a lawyer can finish a court document in a much shorter period of time because he/she has access to a large collection of standard templates and forms. Legal work can be sped up and improved in many similar ways.

Key Trends & Drivers

Increasing regulatory complexity: One of the main reasons for the Legal Technology market’s growth is the increasing complexity of regulations. Courts, standards, and regulations impose requirements on organizations across different sectors, and these rules may differ from one region or jurisdiction to another. The manual way of dealing with these requirements which are complicated and constantly changing consumes a lot of time, money, and it is also error-prone. Legal Technology offers solutions to this problem through its automated regulatory tracking, compliance monitoring, document management, and risk assessment tools. The legal departments can now be in sync with the regulatory changes, and in addition to that, they will be able to give precise reports and the chances of non-compliance would also be reduced. As regulatory systems become more complex and change more often, the need for efficient, technology-driven legal solutions increases, which is one reason the Legal Technology market is growing.

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Shift to cloud and remote work models: The transition to cloud platforms and remote working models is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Legal Technology market. Legal Tech solutions powered by the cloud enable lawyers to have secure access to the case securely accessal research tools from wherever they are, thus allowing them to work flexibly and remotely. This transition also improves teamwork, increases the number of users who can work on the same project, and at the same time decreases the need for expensive in-house infrastructures. The firms and corporate legal departments are already widely accepting hybrid and remote work, thus the demand for cloud-based case management, document automation, e-discovery, and compliance solutions remains on the rise. Higher demand for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud technologies is giving rise to new players in the field of Legal Technology as well as quickening the overall market growth.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 29.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 71.9 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 26.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.5% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Solution, Type, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Legal Technology report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2025 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Legal Technology report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The automation of tedious legal processes such as document review, legal research, contract management, and compliance checks has greatly improved the efficiency of Legal Technology solutions. The combination of state-of-the-art technology AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and data analytics elevates the accuracy, speed, and scalability to a whole new level. Besides, Legal Technology is a cost-efficient solution with efficient case handling and good client service which is why it is very attractive to law firms and corporate legal departments facing an increased workload and competition who see it as an ally rather than an enemy.

Weakness: The Legal Technology market, despite possessing several advantages, is still confronted with the issues of expensive implementation, complex integration, and the shortage of legal professionals with the necessary skills. The majority of firms do not have the technical knowledge to fully utilize the advanced tools and software solutions. Furthermore, concerns about information security, hacking, and the trustworthiness of cloud-based platforms can hinder acceptance. The market penetration, which is already slow, is further affected by the legal profession’s resistance to change, a characteristic that is typical of the very conservative type of the sector.

Opportunities: The market is projected to witness considerable growth due to the higher use of AI and ML, more advanced legal cloud-based platforms, and increased investment of venture capitalists in Legal Technology startups. Higher regulatory complexity, larger legal data volumes, and the shift towards remote and hybrid working setups are the primary reasons for the need for scalable and tech-enabled solutions. The converting markets, the e-court systems, and the tech-supported legal services are other sectors that have remained relatively unnoticed but are rich in potential and can be a significant source of market growth and innovation through their large potential.

Threats: The Legal Technology sector is endangered by the indefinite nature of the rules and regulations, particularly regarding the moral application of AI, data privacy laws, and global conformity. This uncertainty surrounding the regulatory and lframeworks, along with the aforementioned ethical issues, poses a risk to the Legal Technology industryssues. Security incidents or hacking attempts could ruin the reputation and lead to costly legal matters for both vendors and users. The rivalry between vendors, along with technological advancements and pricing pressure, can ultimately affect the firms’ profitability. Moreover, the slow embrace of technology in the traditional law sector and the ensuing phase of automation causing the legal workforce to fear layoffs can be market growth restraining factors in the long run.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Legal Technology market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Legal Technology market forward?

What are the Legal Technology Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Legal Technology Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Legal Technology market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Analysis

North America is expected to capture the largest revenue share, exceeding 46%, in 2024. The rapid digital transformation of the entire legal industry and the early adoption of advanced technologies are the main reasons for the regional revenue growth. Legal Technology solutions are being used more and more by law firms, corporate legal departments, and government institutions in this region to optimize their operations, cut down the costs of legal services and cope with the upsurging complicated legal data.

By using the latest technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based platforms, and advanced analytics, the performance in legal research, contract lifecycle management, e-discovery, and compliance monitoring has changed to a far greater extent. Moreover, the ever-increasing complexity of regulations, active litigation, and clients’ demands for quick, transparent, and legal services at lower costs are triggers of tech adoption in the legal sector. These factors together with strong venture capital investment, leading Legal Technology players, and the provision of good digital infrastructure, are supporting the growth of the North American Legal Technology market in the long run.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period

The Asia Pacific Legal Technology market is projected to achieve the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Regional development is primarily the result of the rapid digitalization of legal services in the legal market of the whole region which includes both the emerging and developed economies. Over the coming years, the region’s legal market is going to see more cloud-based legal platforms, bigger volumes of legal data, and more law firms and corporate legal departments choosing to go with the technology for the purpose of efficiency.

While regulatory and trade complexity in the region is increasing, countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are spending money on Legal Technology solutions such as contract management, compliance tracking, and legal research. Moreover, the already existing startup ecosystem is being stimulated by the venture capital funding, government initiatives, and the digital transformations that are taking place which are all conducive to innovation in Legal Technology. The growth of the regional Legal Technology market continues to soar as companies in the Asia Pacific region seek legal solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and technology-enabled.

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Browse the full “Legal Technology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Software, Services), By Type (E-discovery, Practice Management, Analytics, Legal Research, Document Management, Compliance, Time-Tracking & Billing, Contract Lifecycle Management, Others), By End User (Law Firms, Corporate Legal Departments, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/legaltech-market/

List of the prominent players in the Legal Technology Market:

ProfitSolv, LLC

Icertis Inc.

Casetext Inc.

DocuSign Inc.

Knovos LLC

Practice Insight Pty Ltd (WiseTime)

LexisNexis Legal & Professional Company

Filevine Inc.

Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio)

Mystacks Inc.

Everlaw, Inc.

TimeSolv Corporation

Legora

Harvey AI Corporation

Butler Labs Inc.

EvenUp Inc

Others

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The Legal Technology Market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Software

Services

By Type

E-discovery

Practice Management

Analytics

Legal Research

Document Management

Compliance

Time-Tracking & Billing

Contract Lifecycle Management

Others

By End User

Law Firms

Corporate Legal Departments

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Legal Technology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/legaltech-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Legal Technology Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Legal Technology Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Legal Technology Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Legal Technology Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Legal Technology Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the legal technology market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Legal Technology Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Legal Technology market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Legal Technology industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Legal Technology Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Legal Technology Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Legal Technology Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/legaltech-market/

Reasons to Purchase Legal Technology Market Report

The Legal Technology Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation based on economic and non-economic factors.

Legal Technology The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Legal Technology Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Legal Technology Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Legal Technology market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Legal Technology market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Legal Technology market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Legal Technology market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Legal Technology market should consider this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Legal Technology industry.

Managers in the Legal Technology sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Legal Technology market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Legal Technology products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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