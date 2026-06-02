Air Canada Launches Certification Path for Service Dogs through Partnership with K-9 Country Inn

Airline’s Cabin-Ready Canines program gives customers whose service dogs were trained outside a recognized organization a new path to certification for travel

Currently available in Ontario and Quebec, K-9 Country Inn independently assesses service dogs currently without certification issued by recognized organizations needed for travel

MONTRÉAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today, in partnership with K-9 Country Inn, launched Cabin-Ready Canines, a new, industry-leading initiative to enable customers with owner-trained service dogs to travel with confidence on Air Canada flights.





At present, many customers with service dogs that are owner-trained or were trained outside a recognized organization do not have an official way of confirming their dog’s required training status to travel with Air Canada. There is no single, country-wide service dog certification standard, and certification programs are not available in all provinces.

Air Canada’s partnership with K-9 Country Inn, a respected Canadian non-profit organization with more than 40 years of dog training expertise and dedicated service dog training and assessment experience since 2013, provides a solution for travellers who require service dog certification for air travel through independent assessment and evaluation.

“Service dogs play a vital role in customer independence, and we are so pleased to be launching this partnership with K-9 Country Inn. Guided by feedback from the disability community, we have worked closely with K-9 Country Inn and their expert trainers who are also people with disabilities, to take a leadership position by building a practical solution to a complex accessibility challenge. Through our Cabin-Ready Canines program, we hope to demonstrate that feasible solutions are possible, enabling more customers with service dogs to travel with dignity and confidence,” said Kerianne Wilson, Director, Customer Accessibility at Air Canada.

“Owner-trained service dogs support the independence of countless Canadians, yet a consistent path to demonstrate that these dogs meet the standards required for safe public access has long been lacking. With Air Canada’s Cabin-Ready Canines program, we’re proud to offer an independent, credible assessment that protects the public and legitimate service dog teams. Our organization is deeply committed to ensuring safe, accessible and barrier-free travel for all teams. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to providing the assurance they need to move through the world without obstacles,” said Laura MacKenzie, founder and CEO of K-9 Country Inn.

“As a trainer and a person with a disability, I witness firsthand the profound impact a well-trained service dog can have, as well as the stress caused when no certification options exist. This program fills a real gap. By assessing owner-trained dogs to the same standards used across the service dog community, we’re helping travellers prove their dog’s readiness while ensuring safety for everyone on board. It’s incredibly rewarding to help more teams move through the world with the independence they deserve,” said Brit Williams, a service dog handler for 13 years, and who is also Senior Instructor & Trainer with K-9 Country.

How Air Canada’s Cabin- Ready Canines program works:

Air Canada’s Accessibility Services team will refer eligible customers to K-9 Country Inn for an independent assessment. Air Canada is not involved in the evaluation itself. There is a fee for this assessment which is managed by K-9 Country Inn.





Once a dog passes the assessment evaluation, the customer receives an official K-9 Country Inn certification and photo ID card, which Air Canada’s agents can verify through K-9 Country Inn’s database.





This verified record becomes proof of travel eligibility and is valid for two years, allowing the customer to follow Air Canada’s standard booking process.





The program delivers meaningful impact through a fast-track process and secure database, providing reassurance for eligible customers.





Importantly, the program is valid for both domestic and international travel, underscoring its scope and reach. Travel to and from the United States is not in scope as documentation requirements are governed by applicable U.S. legislation.





Currently, K-9 Country Inn offers testing in English and French, in the Toronto and Montréal areas. They will monitor demand for other markets that are not currently served by government certification programs for owner-trained service dogs.





The program is being aligned with similar processes used in British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia. All dogs holding provincial certification, as well as those trained through ADI, IGDF or other approved organizations, are exempt from completing this assessment.





Learn more about Air Canada’s Cabin-Ready Canines program

Learn more about our Accessibility services and initiatives

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance®, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the U.S.



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