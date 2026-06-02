Masonic Homes of California Announce Two New Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masonic Homes of California is proud to announce two new executive appointments supporting Masonic Homes of California. Ronald Villacis has been named Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Masonic Homes of California, and Julie Mammad has been named Executive Director of Acacia Creek Retirement Community and The Pavilion.

Together, Villacis and Mammad bring decades of experience across healthcare operations, resident care and community leadership. Their appointments strengthen the organization’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality care, supporting residents and building strong teams rooted in service, connection and Masonic values.

The Masonic Homes of California has served seniors and families for more than 125 years, providing residential communities, statewide outreach services, financial support, mental health services and care management. As California’s older adult population continues to grow, with nearly 10 million residents expected to be seniors by 2030, these appointments add experienced leadership to two key areas of the organization’s work: systemwide operations and day-to-day community management.

“Ronald and Julie bring the experience, compassion, and operational leadership needed to support our communities and the people who call them home,” said Terry Quigley, President and CEO of Masonic Homes of California and Acacia Creek Retirement Community. “Their appointments reflect our continued commitment to providing exceptional care while building strong teams that are rooted in service, connection, and the Masonic values that guide our work.”

Villacis brings 16 years of healthcare and leadership experience, with expertise across independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and hospice. Prior to joining Masonic Homes of California, he served as Vice President of Operations for Revel Communities at The Wolff Resident Experience Company, where he led cross-functional teams in operations, sales and marketing. A Licensed Vocational Nurse by trade, Villacis brings a strong clinical foundation to his executive leadership approach, with a focus on elevating resident care standards, improving community performance and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

“I am honored to join Masonic Homes of California and support an organization with such a strong legacy of care and service,” said Villacis. “I look forward to working alongside our teams to continue delivering high-quality care for residents while helping develop mission-driven leaders who will carry this work forward.”

Mammad brings more than 20 years of experience in senior living, with leadership across sub-acute skilled nursing, skilled nursing rehabilitation and continuing care retirement communities. As Executive Director, she will lead Acacia Creek Retirement Community, a continuing care retirement community on the Masonic Homes’ Union City campus, and The Pavilion, which provides assisted living for seniors requiring assistance with day-to-day activities.

Prior to joining Acacia Creek, she served as Executive Director at The Reutlinger Community, where she oversaw a 60-bed skilled nursing facility and 120 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. In this role, she helped drive resident satisfaction, increase occupancy and ensure strong financial stewardship, while also leading the community through arbitration processes and collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Earlier in her career, Mammad held roles across payroll and benefits, accounts payable, accounts receivable, regional accounts receivable and Nursing Home Administration, giving her a well-rounded understanding of community operations.

“I am excited to join Acacia Creek and The Pavilion and continue building on their strong foundation of care, service and connection,” said Mammad. “As a Union City resident, this opportunity is especially meaningful, and I look forward to supporting residents, families and team members in a community I know and care deeply about.”

Through these appointments, Masonic Homes of California and Acacia Creek Retirement Community continue to strengthen the leadership and operational expertise behind their communities, ensuring residents and families receive compassionate, high-quality care grounded in the organization’s long-standing mission of service.

About Masonic Homes of California and Acacia Creek Retirement Community

Founded in 1898, the Masonic Homes is a charitable organization devoted to helping our communities and families live well and achieve meaningful and rewarding lives. We provide residential communities in Union City and Covina, California that provide continuing care to seniors. Acacia Creek Retirement Community has served seniors in Union City since 2010. We also provide statewide outreach services, financial support, mental health services, and care management to members of the Masons of California—a nonprofit fraternal organization with more than 40,000 diverse members. We are invested in California communities—supporting schools, community services, local charities, and children in need. Learn more about us at www.masonichomes.org and follow us on and follow our Facebook pages: Masonic Homes of California and Acacia Creek Retirement Community.

Union City: RCFE #011440129, SNF #020000063, COA #151

Covina: RCFE #191592287, SNF #550009071, COA #154

Acacia Creek: RCFE #015601302, COA #246

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(970) 987-4512

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