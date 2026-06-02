Starlink Now Drives the Majority of SpaceX's Revenue. James Altucher's Presentation Explains How That Shapes the IPO.

Baltimore, MD, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When most people think of SpaceX, they think of rockets and reusable launch systems. The numbers tell a different story. Starlink generated $11.4 billion in 2025 revenue, growing roughly 50% year over year and accounting for 61% of SpaceX's $18.7 billion in total revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, that share rose to 69%, meaning Starlink's dominance is growing, not shrinking.

In a new free presentation , James Altucher, an angel investor who has personally invested in dozens of early stage technology companies, walks through how the satellite internet business quietly became the financial engine of the entire company and why he believes that changes how the upcoming June 12 listing should be understood.

The Most Profitable Part of the Company

In the first quarter of 2026, the Starlink segment generated $3.26 billion in revenue and $1.19 billion in operating income. Over the same period, the rocket launch segment and the artificial intelligence segment both posted significant losses. The contrast is hard to ignore. Starlink is not just contributing to the company's revenue. It is the only segment currently turning a meaningful profit.

For the full year 2025, the Starlink segment earned $4.42 billion in operating income with an adjusted profit of $7.17 billion, an 86% year over year increase. Analysts have noted that those margins look more like a software company than a hardware business, because once the satellite constellation is in orbit, each new subscriber adds high margin recurring revenue at near zero cost.

How Big the Customer Base Has Become

Starlink had 2.3 million paying customers in 2023. By the end of 2024 that had doubled to 4.4 million. By the end of 2025 it had doubled again to 8.9 million. By March 31, 2026, the number had risen to 10.3 million subscribers across 155 countries. Analysts at Quilty Space project Starlink will reach 16.8 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

Altucher's presentation explores what that means for the valuation discussion. With the listing targeting a number between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion, he argues the satellite business is doing most of the heavy lifting.

Why Altucher Says This Reframes the Story

As Altucher describes in the presentation : "Starlink is poised to permanently disrupt the $2.18 trillion telecom industry."

He also notes the scale already in place, adding: "Starlink is already rolled out and disrupting everything."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the expected June 12 listing.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is an angel investor who has personally invested in dozens of early stage technology companies. He has been featured across major financial media as one of the most recognized names in early stage investing. His work is published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.