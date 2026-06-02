SPATCO Energy Solutions Expands Environmental Services Platform with Acquisitions of Discovery Tank Testing and Tank Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPATCO Energy Solutions (“SPATCO”), a leading provider of fueling infrastructure, environmental services, and EV charging solutions, today announced the acquisition of Discovery Tank Testing Inc. (“Discovery”) and Tank Wizards Inc.

These strategic acquisitions further strengthen SPATCO’s environmental services platform by expanding capabilities in compliance, testing, tank maintenance, and fuel system reliability, particularly across the growing Florida market.

Discovery Tank Testing is a trusted provider of environmental compliance and testing services for retail fueling sites and commercial operators. Its offerings include critical certifications, inspections, and precision testing services that help ensure the safety, compliance, and longevity of underground and aboveground storage tanks.

Tank Wizards specializes in fuel tank cleaning, fuel polishing, and heavy maintenance services for commercial and municipal customers. The company supports the full lifecycle of fuel storage systems and helps customers maintain operational integrity and fuel quality in demanding environments.

Together, these additions expand SPATCO’s presence, enhance its technical capabilities, and increase service capacity to support customers with a more comprehensive, single-source solution.

“These acquisitions represent a meaningful step forward in how we serve our customers,” said John Force, CEO of SPATCO. “Our customers rely on us not just to build and service infrastructure, but to help them operate safely, stay compliant, and protect critical assets. By adding Discovery and Tank Wizards to the SPATCO platform, we are strengthening our environmental service capabilities in a way that directly supports those needs.”

Force added, “We are especially excited about the depth of expertise both teams bring. Their strong reputations, technical knowledge, and commitment to quality align closely with our culture and our long-term vision to continue expanding our environmental services offering nationwide.”

The acquisitions also deepen SPATCO’s presence in Florida by adding skilled technicians and increasing service capacity across testing, compliance, and maintenance. This growth supports both retail fueling customers and a broader base of commercial, municipal, and fleet operators.

“Discovery has been a leader in testing and compliance services for more than 35 years, growing our customer base by delivering quality work, competitive pricing, and experienced testers and inspectors,” said Liz Pellegrino, CEO of Discovery Tank Testing. “We reached a point where it was time to take Discovery to the next level, and that opportunity came with joining SPATCO Energy Solutions. With additional resources and expanded capabilities in service, installation, and heavy maintenance, we are now able to support our customers more completely as a single-source provider. We’re excited about the growth opportunities ahead, especially across the Florida market.”

“What we’ve built at Tank Wizards has always been about pushing the industry forward and developing smarter, more effective ways to maintain and protect fuel systems,” said Wendall Stroderd, CEO of Tank Wizards. “Partnering with SPATCO gives us the resources and reach to take that work further. We’re excited to continue advancing our technology and expanding our impact while delivering the same high level of service our customers expect.”

With these additions, SPATCO continues to invest in building a comprehensive environmental services platform designed to support customers across the full lifecycle of fueling and energy infrastructure, from installation and testing to ongoing maintenance and long-term system reliability.

About SPATCO Energy Solutions

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a leading provider of fueling infrastructure, environmental services, and EV charging solutions, delivering end-to-end support across the full lifecycle of energy infrastructure. From design and installation to compliance, maintenance, and optimization, SPATCO serves customers across retail fueling, commercial, industrial, and fleet markets.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPATCO operates from 37 additional locations nationwide, providing service and support across the United States. The company is a trusted distributor of Dover Fueling Solutions’ Wayne products and offers comprehensive environmental compliance, assessment, and remediation services.

With more than 90 years of experience, SPATCO has built a differentiated, service-driven model supporting a diverse and longstanding customer base that includes national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial and military fueling facilities, trucking companies, oil jobbers, and bulk petroleum plants. Learn more at www.spatco.com.

Contact Information

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