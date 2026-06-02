UPDATE -- Ataccama Named on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces List for 2026

BOSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2026. Ataccama ranked among the highest-scoring companies in its category, with nearly 95% of employees classified as highly engaged – people who spend their days helping organizations trust their data so they can accelerate business outcomes and AI initiatives.

Companies including Allianz, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Fifth Third Bank, HP, Prudential, RSA, and T-Mobile use Ataccama to detect, understand, and resolve data quality issues across complex environments so their AI models, reports, and business decisions are built on trusted data. Ataccama is a five-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions.

Employees described their workplace as collaborative above all else. They cited transparency, shared ownership, and a customer focus that runs across functions as defining features of how teams operate, alongside internal mobility and development opportunities tied directly to the company's work in AI and automation. Ataccama has applied the same data trust and AI-forward approach internally that it enables for its customers, building AI workflows that reduce manual overhead and give people more time to focus on work that requires human expertise, creativity, and judgment.

“At Ataccama, being customer-centric is not just a company value for us — it is visible in the way our people work every day”, said Iva Rotreklová , Chief People Officer at Ataccama. “Our customers are solving complex problems, especially now as AI is changing expectations around enterprise data quality so quickly. What makes me proud is how deeply our teams care about helping them succeed. Our company value, ‘candid and caring’, permeates through internal, customer, and partner interactions. Team members bring expertise, curiosity, ownership, and a lot of heart into the work. We also try to create an environment where people can keep learning, grow with the market, and focus their energy on work that makes a real difference. This recognition is really about them — the people who make Ataccama a great place to work and a trusted partner for our customers.”

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh , editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

Ataccama is hiring across product, engineering, go-to-market, and finance. Open roles are listed at jobs.ataccama.com .

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end data trust platform that accelerates successful AI outcomes, mitigates risk, and powers data modernization with speed and scale. The Ataccama ONE platform is the essential data trust layer in the modern AI stack, sitting between data sources and AI orchestration to ensure every decision, model, and agent runs on accurate, governed, and trusted data. The platform unifies market-leading data quality and observability with catalog, lineage, and reference data to help organizations streamline their data management tech stack. The embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward, continuously monitoring and improving data reliability, maximizing time-to-value, and team efficiency. Recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace for 2026 and a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world’s leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

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