ASUS and Republic of Gamers Announcements From Computex 2026

Fremont, CA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS and Republic of Gamers today announced an exciting lineup of computer hardware, displays, miniPCs, and AI-based innovations for gaming, content creation, hybrid work, and productivity at Computex 2026. ASUS is making a wave of announcements throughout Computex 2026, ranging from advancements in esports and displays to the unveiling of the ROG Edition 20—a comprehensive showcase of next-generation gaming celebrating the brand's 20th anniversary. Full details regarding these announcements will be included below, along with summaries of the major announcements.

Edition 20 – Celebrating 20 years of daring innovation

As part of ROG Edition 20, ASUS Republic of Gamers introduces a special selection of limited-edition products distinguished by an alternative colorway and leading-edge innovation, including the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20, the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20, and the ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20. These devices are guided by two decades of Dare to Innovate spirit, including design language that embodies the core values behind ROG’s enduring legacy. Some highlights of the devices include:

Built on an advanced thermal foundation, the ROG Crosshair X870E Edition 20 delivers flagship‑level capability through a robust 24+2+2 power-stage design with copper heatsinks, alongside support for up to nine M.2 slots to provide exceptional expandability and system reliability for enthusiast builds.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 combines the latest ROG Astral innovations with a striking curved AMOLED display and the ability to draw up to 800 watts with dual-power input via its detachable GC-HPWR adapter and a power supply.

The ROG Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 leverages server-grade GaN MOSFET components to enable up to 3000 watts of output with patented ROG Equalizer and GPU-First Intelligent Voltage Stabilizer to ensure reduced thermal stress and safer operation.

For full information about this announcement, please view the full release here: https://press.asus.com/news/press-releases/rog-edition-20-computex-2026/

New ROG OLED esports and Tandem RGB OLED gaming monitors, ProArt Display 4K QD-OLED for creators, plus ZenScreen displays

Alongside ROG Edition 20, ASUS and Republic of Gamers announced an exciting lineup of displays for gaming, content creation, hybrid work, and productivity at Computex 2026, which includes the 24.5-inch ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace, the 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED ProArt Display OLED PA32USD, and the ASUS ZenScreen Color ePaper MP13UC, which features a 35Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and dynamic content. These releases incorporate the latest technologies to enhance content creation, productivity, competitive gaming, and general recreation-based workflows and scenarios. Some highlights of these devices include:

The ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace features a 1920 x 1080 TrueBlack Glossy Tandem WOLED panel with 540Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, which provides up to 15% higher peak brightness, 25% larger color volume, and 60% longer OLED lifespan versus previous-generation WOLED panels.

The ProArt Display OLED PA32USD features a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED panel with up to 1000-nits peak brightness (3% area) for exceptional contrast.

The ASUS ZenScreen Color ePaper MP13UC is a 13.3-inch display with a sharp 300ppi, 3200 x 2400 panel that supports 4,069 colors.

For full information about this announcement, please view the full release here: https://press.asus.com/news/press-releases/asus-rog-computex-2026-new-displays-oled-proart-zenscreen/

ASUS Republic of Gamers reiterates its growing commitment to esports through new product launches, expanded partnerships and new collaborations

Another Computex announcement from ASUS includes ASUS Republic of Gamers speaking to new esports-focused developments. As esports continues to shape the expectations of gamers and fans worldwide, ROG continues to create high-performance gaming gear with real insights and input from professional teams and athletes. This release includes details about the previously highlighted ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG, as well as new partnerships with elite teams like Cloud9 and KIWOOM DRX, and star players like Brawk from NRG.

For full information about this announcement, please view the full release here: https://press.asus.com/news/press-releases/asus-rog-computex-2026-ace-esports-gear-partnerships/

NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Computex 2026: https://rog.asus.com/articles/gaming/innovate-perform-dominate-celebrate-20-years-of-gaming-with-the-rog-edition-20-lineup-of-pc-components-and-gear/

ROG Edition 20 website: https://rog.asus.com/content/20th-anniversary/rogedition20

ROG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asusrog

ROG X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus_rog

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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