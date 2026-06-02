Texas Original Launches First Medical Marijuana Vaporization Device to Meet Critical Patient Need

BASTROP, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Original, the state’s leading medical cannabis provider, announced today the debut of its first medical marijuana vaporization device, which delivers metered dosing, rapid onset and ensures patients continue receiving safe, high-quality medicine efficiently.

“Providing life-changing medicine to patients across Texas is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nico Richardson, CEO at Texas Original. “Our vaporization device represents a major step forward in expanding access and providing rapid relief for patients who need it most.”

Why Vaporization Matters

Vaporization offers a significantly faster onset compared to edibles, becoming the fastest-acting product in the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP), delivering medicine directly to the bloodstream rather than through the digestive system and liver, which delays absorption. This rapid onset is especially critical for patients managing episodic conditions and is an alternative delivery mechanism for patients who cannot ingest edibles.





Device Features + Composition:

Metered dosing technology: 3–5 mg per draw for consistent, controlled dosing.

3–5 mg per draw for consistent, controlled dosing. Inhale-driven activation: Simple and intuitive use with LED feedback indicators.

Simple and intuitive use with LED feedback indicators. Safety features: Five-click locking mechanism to prevent accidental or unauthorized use, and an integrated child safety lock system.

Five-click locking mechanism to prevent accidental or unauthorized use, and an integrated child safety lock system. Ingredients and Strains: Composed of cannabis extract and botanically derived terpenes -- the device will be available in indica, sativa and hybrid strain options to help patients find relief for their unique qualifying conditions and symptoms.

Starting June 3, the device is available for purchase by patients enrolled in the TCUP. Texas Original continues to strengthen the state's largest medical cannabis distribution network with its four approved satellite locations in Houston Heights, South Austin, Plano, and San Antonio, and 13 pickup sites statewide. Additional openings are planned for 2026 as Texas Original remains committed to advancing responsible, patient-focused access to life-changing medicine across the state.

Regulatory Context

The introduction of vaporization devices was made possible through House Bill 46, which expanded Texas’ medical cannabis program and opened new doors for patient relief. HB 46 allows for broader treatment options and delivery methods, enabling Texas Original to provide patients with faster, more effective solutions for managing symptoms. Texas Original’s latest product offering follows recent regulatory approvals from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The launch also comes at a pivotal time for medical cannabis in Texas and nationwide. In April 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I, previously defined as having no accepted medical use, to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. This shift signals growing federal recognition of cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment and reinforces the role of regulated, physician-prescribed cannabis in patient care.

Assets are available HERE (Credit: Texas Original).

About Texas Original

Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. Texas Original is headquartered in Bastrop, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.

Media Contact:

media@texasoriginal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5577e5b8-bf1f-439f-b9dd-959f57d479d8