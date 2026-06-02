Veritone Inc. STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Veritone, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shareholders should email FLETCHER@FMOORELAW.COM





What is the Investigation About ?

The Company and/or its executives allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company inaccurately recorded and/or misclassified certain revenue and costs; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its revenue, assets, accounts receivable, royalties and other comprehensive income; (3) that Veritone maintained deficient internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be forced to restate certain of its financial statements.

On March 26, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone released its preliminary fourth quarter 2025 financial results, expecting revenue between $18.1 and $30 million. The Company explained that the range in expected revenue was because it was "currently finalizing its accounting determination for certain revenue transactions under ASC 606."

On this news, Veritone's stock price fell $0.77, or 29.5%, to close at $1.84 per share the next day.

Then, on April 14, 2026, after the market closed, Veritone disclosed that it had "determined that the Company's previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon" due to errors resulting in significant overstatement of revenue and understatement of net loss.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.