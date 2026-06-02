SUCCESS® Magazine’s Tech Issue Hits Newsstands

DALLAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine announced Robert Herjavec, cybersecurity entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank star, as the cover talent for its July/August 2026 issue. Centered around Tech, this edition explores how breakthrough tools, smarter leadership and human-centered design are reshaping the way professionals build and win in an ever-evolving world.

In the cover story, Dream Bigger, Herjavec reflects on the tech revolutions he has witnessed firsthand and how sustained winning demands more than innovation alone. From his roots as a cybersecurity entrepreneur to his role as one of television’s most recognized investors, he offers a candid look at what separates enduring success from short-lived hype—and why dreaming bigger is more about building something that lasts than it is about chasing trends.

“We built this Tech issue around a belief we hold deeply at SUCCESS®: Speed is no longer the advantage—direction is,” says Glenn Sanford, Managing Director and Publisher at SUCCESS®. “When every tool is available to everyone, the differentiator is clarity about who you are and what you're building. Robert Herjavec embodies that. He stayed grounded in something the algorithms can't replicate.”

Beyond the cover, the July/August issue spotlights leaders applying technology in bold, human ways—from community-powered connectivity to entrepreneurship built on consistency over burnout. Readers will also hear from voices shaping performance, leadership and modern business strategy, including keynote speaker Maher Elusini, creator of The MAHER System™, and Shannon Litton, CEO of 3LS Professional Services and founder of 5by5 Agency.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine’s Tech issue is simple: In a world moving faster than ever, the advantage belongs to those who can adopt new tools without abandoning timeless principles—discipline, leadership and relentless focus on the end user.

How to Access

The May/June print edition of SUCCESS® is available at major newsstands and bookstores nationwide. To experience the interactive version and join a community of high-achievers, visit SUCCESS.com to purchase.

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

jazzlyn.torres@success.com

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS Labs™, SUCCESS Coaching™, SUCCESS® Events, and JimRohn.com —blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today’s innovation economy.

For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8e7f122-8710-486a-ab09-bb88cd093e1c