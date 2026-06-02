Clip Money Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), a company that operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2026 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 2, 2026 (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Joseph Arrage 34,884,558 98.805% 422,066 1.195% Stuart Mackinnon 32,593,536 92.316% 2,713,088 7.684% Don Layden, Jr. 32,593,536 92.316% 2,713,088 7.684% Peter Dorsman 31,932,559 90.444% 3,374,065 9.556% John Desmond 31,932,559 90.444% 3,374,065 9.556%



The ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company’s auditors until the close of the next annual meeting of the Shareholders or until its successor is appointed, was passed by 98.810% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Furthermore, the ordinary resolution re-approving the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Circular, was passed by 97.793% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Clip Money’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Clip Money Inc.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, an intuitive mobile app and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in metropolitan statistical areas across Canada and the United States. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Arrage

Chief Executive Officer

tel: 844-593-2547