Hill’s Pet Nutrition Discusses How to Help Shelters During "Kitten Season": The Critical Role of Fostering and Nutrition With YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Every spring, animal shelters brace for kitten season, the annual surge in kitten births driven by warmer temperatures and longer days. From May through November, more than 50% of feline shelter intakes are kittens under eight weeks old, and unlike older cats, these newborns need around-the-clock, hands-on care that already busy shelters often don’t have the time or resources to provide. Fostering provides a lifeline for these vulnerable felines and it’s more accessible and easier to be a part of than you might think.

Most shelters and rescue organizations support fosters with training, supplies, vet care, and mentorship along the way. “Foster to adopt” programs also give families a chance to try out pet ownership before committing. All it takes is a willingness to help.

Since 2002, through its Food, Shelter & Love program , Hill’s Pet Nutrition has supported more than 16 million pet adoptions and donated more than $300 million worth of Hill’s brand pet food to shelters nationwide.

Hannah Shaw, “Kitten Lady,” Animal Rescuer & Bestselling Author teamed up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to answer some of the most important questions related to how fostering and proper nutrition can make a real difference — and how families at home can help:

What is ‘kitten season’ and why does this time of year put so much pressure on shelters?

Kitten season is the time of year when warmer weather and longer days lead to a surge in kitten births. Unfortunately, many of these kittens end up in local animal shelters that may not have the resources to care for them on-site.

Many are extremely young and vulnerable, requiring around-the-clock attention. That's why foster families play such an important role. By bringing kittens into their homes for a few weeks, foster parents provide the care, nutrition and socialization they need until they're old enough to be adopted—typically at around eight weeks of age.

What do kittens need most in those early stages of life, especially when it comes to nutrition?

A kitten like Pup, for example, was just a few hours old when I brought him home. At that age, he required intensive care, including around-the-clock bottle feeding, warmth and attention every few hours.

As kittens reach their second month of life, they become much more playful, energetic and curious. They're also learning how to eat solid food, which is where foster families can make a tremendous difference. Foster parents help guide kittens through the weaning process, whether that's through spoon-feeding, hand-feeding or encouraging them to eat on their own.

It's important to introduce kittens to both wet and dry food formulated specifically for their developmental needs. Kitten-focused nutrition provides the essential nutrients they need to grow, thrive, and build the foundation for a long, healthy life.

What impact does fostering have, and what does it take to become a foster parent?

The impact of fostering cannot be overstated. It provides vulnerable kittens with a lifeline, giving them the care and support they need to reach adoption age and ultimately find loving, permanent homes.

The good news is that you don't need any prior experience to become a foster parent. Local animal shelters and rescue organizations provide the training, guidance and ongoing support needed to help you succeed. They will equip you with the knowledge, resources and mentorship necessary to care for kittens every step of the way.

Another important thing to know is that fostering doesn't have to cost you anything. When you foster through a local shelter, they typically provide veterinary care, supplies and other essentials.

How are programs like Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love supporting shelters and helping more pets find homes?

When you foster through a Hill's Food, Shelter & Love partner shelter, you'll also receive high-quality kitten nutrition, so there are no out-of-pocket food expenses. That allows foster families to focus on what matters most: giving kittens the time, care and love they need to thrive.

The Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program is making an incredible impact in communities across the country. The program has supported more than 16 million pet adoptions and donated more than $300 million worth of Hill's brand pet foods to shelters nationwide.

Importantly, that support extends beyond shelter pets and into foster homes as well. Through participating shelters, foster families receive Hill's Science Diet kitten wet and dry food, ensuring kittens have the complete and balanced nutrition they need during the critical weaning stage and throughout their development.

Having access to that nutritional support removes a significant burden for foster parents and helps set kittens up for a healthy future.

To find a participating shelter near you and learn more about fostering, visit HillsPet.com/Shelter.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and released was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b92de19c-23d0-41a0-97c1-c23bb4fc8c50