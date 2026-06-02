Telmai Launches Data Reliability Workload for Microsoft Fabric

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telmai , an AI-powered data observability platform, today announced the general availability of its workload on Microsoft Fabric , designed to help organizations automate data observability and quality across the Fabric ecosystem.

As enterprises move toward a world where both humans and AI agents work side by side on the same data estate, agents are only as powerful as the data beneath them.

Without reliable business-critical data, no agent can be trusted to act, making data reliability non-negotiable. Traditional, rules-based data quality tools were not built for a federated data ecosystem. They sit outside the platform, require manual configuration, and struggle to keep up with dynamic data environments and the growing need for real-time trust signals across analytics and AI systems.

Telmai workload on Microsoft Fabric makes it easy to detect quality degradation and improve trust in your data. By interrogating the datasets cataloged in the OneLake Catalog, Telmai automatically identifies and prioritizes business-critical assets across all workspaces. It then deploys AI agent-monitors that track volume, schema, freshness, and completeness for Delta Lake and Apache Iceberg tables. By monitoring only the data that matters, Telmai workload reduces compute costs and alert noise, without complex configuration, rules, or infrastructure to manage.

“We're at an inflection point where enterprises are no longer asking whether AI agents can reason — they're asking whether the data those agents reason on can be trusted. That question doesn't get answered at the model layer. It gets answered at the data layer, before the agent ever acts,” said Mona Rakibe , Co-founder and CEO of Telmai . “By integrating with Microsoft Fabric, Telmai makes that trust context automatic, continuous, and inseparable from the data assets in OneLake so every agent and Copilot experience acts on a verified foundation.”

Decentralized Data Trust Across the Fabric Ecosystem

Fabric's agentic layer is built on the premise that agents should have the same context that makes human employees effective: knowledge of the business, understanding of the current state, and clarity on what is reliable before taking action. Telmai provides the data reliability half of that equation, integrating with Fabric and OneLake to support federated data ownership and enable responsible data activation across the ecosystem.

Telmai exposes MCP-compliant trust signals in real time via its MCP server, enabling any Fabric data agent or external AI client to query data health, freshness, and incident state before taking action on a dataset. When data reliability is degraded, the agent holds. When data reliability is acceptable, the agent proceeds. The reliability layer and the intelligence layer work together.

By surfacing reliability signals where the data already lives, Telmai ensures that critical data quality context remains accessible to every team and every workflow that depends on it, without adding infrastructure or operational overhead. Trust signals also flow into existing workflows, including Jira and Microsoft Teams, ensuring teams receive structured, actionable context without having to switch tools.

As a result, enterprises can accelerate time-to-value while expanding trust in data across analytics, governance, and AI workflows within Microsoft Fabric.

“As Fabric data agents take on more of the reasoning and decision-making that enterprises depend on, the reliability signals attached to those assets are critical to improving trust,” said Dipti Borkar , VP & GM of Microsoft OneLake & Fabric Ecosystem at Microsoft. “Telmai's workload captures and surfaces data trust signals directly within Microsoft Fabric, giving agents and human teams a shared, consistent view of trustworthy data they can act on.”

About Telmai

Telmai helps enterprises ensure their data is AI-ready across modern data lakes and AI pipelines. It continuously validates every dataset at ingestion as it lands in Iceberg or Delta Lakehouses, enriching it with quality context so both humans and AI agents can act on trusted data. Trusted by data teams at leading financial and insurance organizations, Telmai is available on the Microsoft Marketplace and continues to strengthen its alliances with major cloud providers and technology leaders across the modern data ecosystem.

For more information, please visit Telmai