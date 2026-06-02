RelationalAI Named 2026 Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , a leader in enterprise AI, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26 , that it has been named the 2026 Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

“The telecom industry requires AI that optimizes opportunities, not just analyzes results. We quickly found that achieving this requires the accuracy of domain-specific AI. Frontier language models alone are only 60–70% accurate, leaving too much room for error,” said Mark Austin, Vice President of Data Science at AT&T. “With RelationalAI, we’ve been able to apply GenAI to decision-making at scale, powering billions of interactions and delivering real business outcomes, including 5x ROI last year.”

RelationalAI was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers operationalize decision intelligence as a core control plane for AI-native infrastructure. Bringing enterprise decision intelligence natively to the Snowflake ecosystem, RelationalAI transforms Snowflake data into intelligent business decisions through advanced AI reasoning.

“This recognition from Snowflake highlights the growing importance of decision intelligence as a new layer in the enterprise stack,” said Molham Aref, Founder and CEO of RelationalAI. “Many enterprise organizations using AI stop at insights like summarizing, retrieving, or generating. RelationalAI bridges that gap with decision-grade reasoning inside Snowflake, and as organizations seek to unlock more value from their data, combining large-scale platforms with AI-driven reasoning will be critical to delivering smarter, more adaptive decision-making.”

“As connectivity infrastructures evolve into strategic platforms, the ability to automate decisions is becoming essential to directly control outcomes,” Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “RelationalAI combines domain-specific intelligence with a universal decision layer that is built natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. We’re excited to recognize RelationalAI as the 2026 Telecom Snowflake Product Partner of the Year and continue to collaborate to bring even more advanced decisioning capabilities that are governed, auditable, and cross-domain to the AI Data Cloud.”

RelationalAI continues to set the standard for enterprise decision intelligence, with industry recognitions that demonstrate technical excellence and real-world impact. Earlier this year, AT&T and RelationalAI contributed to #1 rankings on the Spider and TeleLogs benchmarks. Additionally, RelationalAI was recognized for playing a role in advancing more than 30 “best in telco” large language models, was the only Snowflake-native provider among vendors in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence , and was involved in setting the standards as part of the TM Forum Open Session Intelligence (OSI) initiative .

Learn more about RelationalAI and Snowflake here . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI extends the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with enterprise decision intelligence, helping customers close the gap between understanding their Snowflake data and acting on it. Powered by semantic models, advanced reasoners, and post-training of open-weight LLMs, RelationalAI helps organizations build agents that understand business context and drive measurable ROI, all without moving data. Our goal: AI that can help run a company. Learn more at relational.ai .