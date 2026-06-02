Monte Carlo Named 2026 Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Carlo today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2026 , that it has been named the 2026 Data Governance Snowflake Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

Monte Carlo was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers achieve the end-to-end visibility they need to run reliable AI on Snowflake, from the data powering agents, to the behavior, performance, and outputs of those agents. Together, Monte Carlo and Snowflake are empowering teams to deploy trusted AI at scale.

"Agentic AI is transforming how enterprises operate — but that transformation only works if both the agents and their underlying data can be trusted. Snowflake empowers teams to operationalize data and AI at scale, and Monte Carlo is the partner that ensures reliability across that entire stack – from pipelines feeding the agents, to the behavior of the agents themselves. This award is a reflection of what we've built together, and I couldn't be more proud of the outcomes our customers are seeing." said Barr Moses, CEO and Co-founder of Monte Carlo.

"Monte Carlo has distinguished itself as a true observability leader within the Snowflake ecosystem," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake." As enterprises move from AI experimentation into production, the ability to trust your data has never been more critical. Monte Carlo's integration with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Snowflake CoWork, and Cortex Agents gives our joint customers just that - visibility across data sources, AI infrastructure, and agent behaviors, end-to-end. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to help customers innovate faster.”

Learn more about Monte Carlo and Snowflake here . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X .

About Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo is the agent trust platform that intelligently monitors, troubleshoots, and improves AI agents and their underlying data in production. As enterprises prepare to deploy thousands of agents across business-critical use cases, Monte Carlo provides the reliability infrastructure to support them along this AI transformation. Monte Carlo integrates natively with the modern data stack, including Snowflake, to empower teams to ship trust AI at scale. Learn more at montecarlodata.com .