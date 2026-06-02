Fiserv Named 2026 Financial Services Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced at Snowflake Summit 26 , that it has been named the 2026 Financial Services Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. The award recognizes the financial services product partner whose application, solution, or offering delivered the strongest industry-specific value on Snowflake through differentiated capabilities, customer relevance, and measurable business impact.

Fiserv earns this recognition for its achievements leveraging Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping customers eliminate data silos and transform fragmented payments information into actionable business intelligence.



"Data is the lifeblood of the modern economy, but its true value lies in accessibility and action," said Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions, at Fiserv. "Being named Snowflake’s Financial Services Product Partner of the Year validates our commitment to helping clients unlock greater value from their data. By providing more ways for merchants to access and use payments data, Fiserv can transform transactions into strategic assets, empowering informed decisions, accelerate growth, and confidently navigate the evolving landscape of commerce."



By integrating its significant proprietary data ecosystem with Snowflake to deliver Data-as-a-Service, Fiserv enables enterprise merchants to securely share and access payments data in real time. This approach minimizes unnecessary data movement and reduces operational overhead, allowing clients to concentrate on leveraging data for business outcomes rather than managing complex pipelines.



In addition, Fiserv offers thousands of financial institutions streamlined access to their data via the Snowflake platform, helping them gain insights, personalize services, and advance AI use across banking, cards, and payments solutions.



"Fiserv is a great example of how leaders in the financial services industry leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to drive tangible value for the enterprise," said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. "By providing a governed, scalable foundation for payments data, Fiserv allows our joint customers to bypass traditional pipeline bottlenecks and move straight to innovation. Their approach to Data-as-a-Service is a blueprint for how companies can use timely data and AI to stay lean while remaining incredibly competitive."



In addition to Data-as-a-service, Fiserv offers access to payments data through pre-built dashboards, APIs, and BI tools to support a wide range of analytics and reporting needs across the company.

Learn more about Fiserv and Snowflake here . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.