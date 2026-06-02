Colorado Community Records 500%+ Pollinator Growth with Targeted Planting Strategy, Offering Rare Bright Spot Amid National Bee Declines

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseline, a master planned community in Broomfield, Colorado, released the results of its 2025 pollinator monitoring survey, conducted in partnership with Butterfly Pavilion, documenting significant growth in pollinator activity and diversity across the 1,100-acre mixed-use master-planned community.

The 2025 monitoring survey documented significant gains in both pollinator abundance and diversity across the community, including:

3,805 macropollinators observed in 2025, up from 587 in 2023 — more than a 500% increase in two years

27 pollinator families recorded, up from 18 in 2024

First-time observations of several insect groups, including longhorn beetles, plasterer bees and digger wasps

Documented presence of broad-tailed hummingbirds, one of the region’s few vertebrate pollinators





These findings come as entomologists warn of severe pollinator losses across the United States, with projected bee declines of up to 70% in 2025 and average annual losses of 40–50% over the past decade. The stakes are significant: pollinators, including bees, butterflies, beetles and moths, support roughly one out of every three bites of food worldwide, yet habitat loss, chemical exposure, parasites and disease continue to drive widespread declines.

“Development and environmental health are often seen as opposing forces,” said Kyle Harris, Senior Vice President of Master-Planned Communities at Baseline. “Baseline shows the opposite. When habitat, water systems and landscaping are designed intentionally, neighborhoods can strengthen local ecosystems. Ecological restoration doesn’t have to happen far from people; it can – and should – happen where we live.”

In 2019, Butterfly Pavilion developed the concept of pollinator districts. These communities would commit to conserving and improving habitat for pollinators through development, landscape planning and ongoing operations. Baseline became the first community to implement that idea. Located at the intersection of Interstate 25, the Northwest Parkway (E-470) and Baseline Road in Broomfield, the community integrates housing, retail, restaurants, parks and employment space while embedding habitat conservation into its infrastructure and landscape systems.

Butterfly Pavilion researchers conducted visual pollinator surveys on June 23 and September 8, 2025, recording pollinator activity across developed portions of the community. Entomologists documented both pollinator abundance and family diversity, while also tracking which plant species pollinators most frequently visited.

“The landscape at Baseline continues to establish and create critical new ecological niches,” said Amy Yarger, Director of Horticulture and Colorado Programs at Butterfly Pavilion. “Pollinators respond directly to habitat quality. When diverse flowering resources and nesting areas are available, they return, even in built environments. This demonstrates that conservation can be incorporated into even densely populated areas.”

As a community, Baseline is guided by three planning principles: environmental stewardship, healthy living and innovation. At full build-out, Baseline is expected to include multiple residential neighborhoods, as well as dining and retail, and creative office space within energy-efficient buildings. Approximately 170 acres will be set aside for parks, natural areas and recreational open space connected by trails, bike paths and gardenways, supported by native plantings designed to provide flowering resources and nesting habitat.

Researchers noted that a significant portion of the observed increase came from western honeybees, which are not native to North America. However, Butterfly Pavilion researchers say the findings remain meaningful. Honeybees often act as an indicator species, signaling sufficient forage availability and flowering resources capable of supporting a broader pollinator community. The simultaneous increase in family diversity, including native insect groups recorded for the first time, suggests improving ecosystem function. The data also points to an opportunity moving forward: expanding native plantings to further support Colorado’s native bee populations that depend on region-specific vegetation.

The full 2025 Baseline Pollinator Survey report is available from Realberry upon request.

About Baseline

Baseline in Broomfield, Colorado, is a 1,100-acre master-planned community developed by Realberry, a Colorado-based real estate investment and development firm. Located at the junction of Interstate 25, the Northwest Parkway and Baseline Road, the community is designed to complete the Denver-Boulder corridor as a new center for housing, employment, innovation, and outdoor connection.

Baseline is the world’s first Certified Pollinator District, integrating habitat-supportive landscaping, native plantings, and connected open space into its planning, development, and long-term operations.

Baseline’s Innovation District aims to anchor future employment growth and reflects Realberry’s long-term investment strategy of pairing economic vitality with environmental stewardship and thoughtful placemaking.

For more information, visit www.BaselineColorado.com.

About Butterfly Pavilion

Founded in 1995, Butterfly Pavilion is the first Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited, standalone, non-profit invertebrate zoo in the world. Located in Westminster, Colorado, Butterfly Pavilion is a global leader in invertebrate conservation, research, and education. From restoring pollinator habitats and conducting tarantula research to inspiring over 100,000 students each year, Butterfly Pavilion works locally and globally to protect the small but mighty animals that keep our planet thriving. Learn more at www.butterflies.org.

About Realberry

Realberry is a diversified real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Colorado. The company invests in, develops and operates real estate across the hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community sectors throughout the United States.

Founded in 1991, Realberry applies a disciplined approach to portfolio management focused on long-term value creation, financial discipline and responsible development. The company partners with institutional and accredited individual investors through a sponsor-led investment platform designed to provide access to real estate opportunities nationwide.

Realberry’s integrated platform includes in-house capabilities spanning acquisition, development, asset management and operations. The company’s strategy emphasizes transparency, rigorous oversight and alignment with investors and communities. For more information, visit www.realberry.com. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other advice, nor should it be relied upon as such. Realberry does not make recommendations regarding any particular security, strategy, or investment.

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