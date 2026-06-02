PDF Solutions® Announces PDF Solutions CONNECT 2026 Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced that it will host the PDF Solutions CONNECT 2026 conference on October 15 and 16, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

The semiconductor industry has never faced greater complexity and greater opportunity. Meeting the demands of next-generation chip design and manufacturing requires a global secure platform that scales, AI-driven intelligence that adapts, and the ability to orchestrate collaboration and supply chain execution across the semiconductor ecosystem.

PDF Solutions CONNECT 2026 - Where the Conversation Happens

In this two-day conference, PDF Solutions brings together engineers, data scientists, manufacturing leaders, and industry visionaries to explore the cutting edge of AI-driven semiconductor analytics. Through keynotes, deep dives, customer presentations, and live demos, attendees will discover how a new model of AI-enabled cross industry collaboration is helping semiconductor companies tackle the industry's most pressing scaling challenges. The event also offers a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the latest innovations and product releases from PDF Solutions' next-generation AI platform.

At PDF Solutions CONNECT 2026, attendees will:

Discover the latest innovations across PDF Solutions' entire analytics platform, from scalable infrastructure to AI-powered insights

Hear directly from semiconductor leaders sharing real-world results and hard-won lessons

Experience live demos of breakthrough capabilities in LLM-driven analytics, advanced big data processing, and next-generation user experiences

Learn about AI solutions to connect, control and optimize manufacturing equipment

Connect with peers, partners, and PDF Solutions experts across two days of learning and collaboration



Additional information including agenda, speakers, location, logistics, and registration for the PDF Solutions CONNECT 2026 conference can be found at https://events.pdf.com/connect2026/ .

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com .

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit https://www.pdf.com .

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Company Contacts

Christophe Begue

VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing

christophe.begue@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com