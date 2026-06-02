iBio to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator developing therapies for cardiometabolic, obesity and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and Felipe Duran, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism Conference.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 11:40 a.m. ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York
A livestream of the event can be accessed link, and a replay of the presentation webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the iBio website for 90 days following the event.
Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism
Event Dates: July 14–15, 2026
Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston
Dr. Brenner and Mr. Duran will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the Leerink conference. Preliminary meeting schedules are expected to be available in mid-June.
To request a meeting with Dr. Brenner or Mr. Duran at either conference, please contact ir@ibioinc.com.
About iBio, Inc.
iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases. Combining advanced antibody engineering with AI-driven discovery, iBio is advancing a differentiated pipeline designed to deliver sustained therapeutic effects and address significant unmet medical needs. iBio’s mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
iBio, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@ibioinc.com
Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604