iBio to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), an AI-driven innovator developing therapies for cardiometabolic, obesity and cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Martin Brenner, DVM, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, and Felipe Duran, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism Conference.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date : Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time : 11:40 a.m. ET

Location : Marriott Marquis, New York

A livestream of the event can be accessed link, and a replay of the presentation webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the iBio website for 90 days following the event.

Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism

Event Dates : July 14–15, 2026

Location : Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

Dr. Brenner and Mr. Duran will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the Leerink conference. Preliminary meeting schedules are expected to be available in mid-June.

To request a meeting with Dr. Brenner or Mr. Duran at either conference, please contact ir@ibioinc.com.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio (Nasdaq: IBIO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology developing long-acting antibody therapeutics for obesity, cardiometabolic and cardiopulmonary diseases, cancer, and other hard-to-treat diseases. Combining advanced antibody engineering with AI-driven discovery, iBio is advancing a differentiated pipeline designed to deliver sustained therapeutic effects and address significant unmet medical needs. iBio’s mission is to transform drug discovery, accelerate development timelines, and unlock new possibilities in precision medicine. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

iBio, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@ibioinc.com

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604