MemeToro Launches AI-Powered Meme Market Infrastructure to Unite Creation, Trading, and Prediction Markets

ZURICH, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro is launching as an AI-native meme-market infrastructure on Binance Smart Chain, built to consolidate a fragmented landscape — where creation, trading, and speculation each live on separate tools — into one unified environment.

What MemeToro is

MemeToro positions itself as meme-market infrastructure rather than a single product. At its core is an AI agent that continuously analyzes live data stream=s to identify emerging narratives and generate corresponding memecoins under fair-launch conditions — without insider allocation or manual smart-contract deployment. The goal is to compress the lag between a narrative emerging and a token being tradable, a gap that often causes manual launches to miss their moment.

The integrated feature set

AI-powered creation: The AI engine tokenizes emerging trends in near real time, opening memecoin launches to non-technical users.

The AI engine tokenizes emerging trends in near real time, opening memecoin launches to non-technical users. Built-in trading: Buying, selling, and swapping happen directly on platform through backend liquidity integrations, removing the need for external DEXs.

Buying, selling, and swapping happen directly on platform through backend liquidity integrations, removing the need for external DEXs. Prediction markets: Users speculate on memecoin outcomes, global events, and market narratives using $MT or USDC — pricing future narratives rather than only reacting to past ones.

Users speculate on memecoin outcomes, global events, and market narratives using $MT or USDC — pricing future narratives rather than only reacting to past ones. News & discovery portal: An intelligence hub aggregating trends and crypto insights, feeding directly back into creation and trading decisions.

An intelligence hub aggregating trends and crypto insights, feeding directly back into creation and trading decisions. Engagement rewards: Trading, predicting, sharing positions, and community participation all earn $MT, capturing value from attention that ecosystems typically leave unrewarded.



Token utility and architecture

$MT has a fixed supply of 1.2 billion tokens and functions as the coordination layer across the ecosystem — powering access, trading, staking, prediction markets, rewards, and future governance. Beyond the application layer, MemeToro plans a dedicated blockchain optimized for high-frequency meme-market activity, prioritizing low-latency settlement and scalable micro-transactions over general-purpose design.

Security

MemeToro's smart contracts are audited by Coinsult, an independent third-party auditing firm, with core components intended to remain open source for community oversight.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is an AI-native platform for creating, discovering, trading, and speculating on memecoins within a single ecosystem, built around the $MT utility token and an evolving meme-market blockchain layer.

Website: https://memetoro.com

Media Contact:

Contact person: Joseph Morgan

Company name: MemeToro AI Labs

Website: MemeToro.com

Email: info@memetoro.com

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