Crinetics and Leading Patient Groups Launch ‘Everyday Advocacy’ Initiative to Empower People Across Endocrine Disease Communities

Everyday Advocacy provides people living with endocrine and endocrine-related conditions with education, support, and tools to facilitate more impactful healthcare team interactions

Steering committee of five leading patient organizations to guide program with authentic perspectives and insights into most significant patient needs

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced the launch of Everyday Advocacy, a new initiative designed to support patient education, self-advocacy, and connection within endocrine disease communities.

“Crinetics is led by a conviction that meaningful progress for endocrine disease treatment begins with listening to patients and understanding their unique lived experiences,” said Jacqueline Kirby, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Crinetics. “Everyday Advocacy builds on the long-standing relationships we’ve built with patient communities in underserved areas of endocrinology and will offer educational resources and opportunities that support informed, confident participation in care.”

Everyday Advocacy was developed with input from advocacy partners and patient leadership councils representing several endocrine and endocrine-related conditions. A steering committee of patient advocacy groups, including Acromegaly Community, CARES Foundation, Cushing’s Support & Research Foundation, Neuroendocrine Cancer Foundation, and Pituitary World News will help inform and guide the evolution of Everyday Advocacy’s content and resources.

Key elements of the Everyday Advocacy initiative will include:

Digital resources and free signature tools to support self-advocacy in everyday healthcare interactions. This includes the Acromegaly Symptom Diary mobile app designed to help individuals track and notice potential breakthrough symptoms.

to support self-advocacy in everyday healthcare interactions. This includes the Acromegaly Symptom Diary mobile app designed to help individuals track and notice potential breakthrough symptoms. Online and in-person workshops focused on facilitating peer connection and helping individuals better understand their health condition, navigate the healthcare system, and engage in informed discussions with their healthcare providers.

focused on facilitating peer connection and helping individuals better understand their health condition, navigate the healthcare system, and engage in informed discussions with their healthcare providers. Ongoing partnership with leading patient advocacy organizations to help ensure Everyday Advocacy’s content and resources remain relevant and responsive to changing patient needs.

to help ensure Everyday Advocacy’s content and resources remain relevant and responsive to changing patient needs. A scalable platform initially focused on acromegaly, with planned expansion into additional endocrine and endocrine-related disease areas beginning in 2027.

“People living with acromegaly often spend years searching for answers, and even after diagnosis, navigating care can feel overwhelming,” said Jill Sisco, President of Acromegaly Community. “Everyday Advocacy meets patients where they are, with practical tools, meaningful community support, and resources designed to help patients navigate the challenges they face every day. Acromegaly Community is proud to be a part of an initiative that reflects a genuine, long-term commitment to people living with acromegaly.”

Four live workshops focused on self-advocacy education and practical tools for people living with acromegaly will be held this year, with additional details to be announced soon. Beginning in 2027, additional workshops will expand the program to support people living with other endocrinology conditions and neuroendocrine cancers.

“CARES Foundation is excited to join this dynamic group in an initiative that puts patients first by providing practical resources and support for the everyday realities of managing care,” said Dina Matos, Executive Director, CARES Foundation. “People living with congenital adrenal hyperplasia often have to become experts in their care while navigating a complex, lifelong condition. Everyday Advocacy aims to help shift that dynamic by giving patients the tools and confidence to engage with their healthcare teams as true partners.”

Everyday Advocacy complements Crinetics’ commitment to patient-focused innovation and reinforces the Company’s long-term vision to improve outcomes for people living with endocrine disorders. For more information, visit www.EverydayAdvocacy.com

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.

Crinetics’ first commercial product, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA and EMA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics’ deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat somatostatin receptor 2 (SST2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs are focused on a variety of endocrine targets such as thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), parathyroid hormone (PTH), somatostatin receptor 3 (SST3), growth hormone (GH), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), as well as GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6075

Gayathri Diwakar

Head of Investor Relations

gdiwakar@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6340

