Netskope Joins Anthropic’s Project Glasswing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, is part of Project Glasswing, which uses Anthropic’s most advanced AI model, Mythos Preview, to find vulnerabilities in code at unprecedented speed and scale. Netskope has access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview, and will continue to share findings with the broader Glasswing coalition and the cybersecurity community.

Protecting and securing the use of AI is now an imperative for all organizations. The average enterprise organization saw the number of AI applications in use grow fivefold in the past year, with that organization tripling its AI user base, and seeing over 220 AI data policy violations per month1. Over 94% of organizations report gaps in AI activity visibility2.

Netskope is consistently recognized among a select group of security vendors as a trusted defender of critical, AI-ready enterprise infrastructure. Along with Glasswing and other recent announcements, Netskope will continue to collaborate with leading frontier AI models on important work designed to secure and defend organizations at AI speed.

“Netskope is the global inline inspection point for AI and all enterprise traffic for our customers, processing trillions of transactions across the world's largest organizations,” said Sanjay Beri, Co-Founder and CEO of Netskope. “The architectures and ecosystems that will carry enterprises forward are the ones built for real-time governance, and security that understands the language of the AI and cloud world. With that in mind, we are proud to be collaborating with Anthropic on Glasswing and other important initiatives.”

Read more from Sanjay Beri and Netskope in a new blog: “ Netskope and Glasswing: Helping Protect and Secure AI at Scale .”

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

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