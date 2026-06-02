TransUnion Named 2026 Media and Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has been named 2026 Media and Entertainment Snowflake Product Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud Company. The award was presented at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 26 , and recognizes the rapid customer adoption of TransUnion’s cloud-native solutions on Snowflake’s platform.

Through TransUnion’s Premier Tier partnership with Snowflake , joint customers can resolve and enrich identities without data movement or exposing sensitive data outside their Snowflake environment. In just 12 months, joint customers have used TransUnion’s identity solutions to process billions of records on the Snowflake platform.

“TransUnion’s integration with Snowflake allows our mutual customers to unlock the full potential of data and activate insights with confidence,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “By bringing trusted, cloud-native identity solutions directly to Snowflake, we’re helping customers resolve, understand and network data, while keeping privacy, security and data governance at the forefront.”

Through Snowflake, TransUnion offers identity resolution, enrichment, and collaboration capabilities designed to help organizations maximize the impact of their first party data assets, better understand their customers, and reduce data loss across disconnected datasets and platforms.

By leveraging identity data that covers more than 98% of U.S. consumers, TransUnion helps brands create more relevant and personalized experiences while maintaining more secure and privacy-centric data standards.

“TransUnion’s innovations and integrations within Snowflake have helped build trust and reduce concerns regarding security, privacy and governance,” said Amy Kodl, SVP, Worldwide Alliances & Channels at Snowflake. “As a result, customers are able to confidently collaborate with partners and optimize marketing campaigns.”

Learn more about TransUnion and Snowflake here . Check out keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2026 live or on-demand here .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business