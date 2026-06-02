Red Dot welcomes Doug Bobay as Vice President of Global Human Resources to support REDy For Anything culture and brand promise

PUYALLUP, Wash., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Dot Corporation, a 60-year leading manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems for heavy-duty and powersports vehicles, has appointed Doug Bobay as Vice President of Global Human Resources. Bobay joins Red Dot as the company continues advancing its REDy For Anything cultural expansion and brand promise: A companywide commitment to innovation, accountability, employee engagement, and operational excellence.

In this role, Bobay will focus on amplifying engagement across Red Dot’s 400 team members worldwide by reinforcing a culture that prioritizes RISE values: respect, integrity, service and excellence. This cultural focus is key to the employee-owned company’s ongoing expansion into new industries, including climate systems for recreation vehicles and fixed infrastructure like data centers, and innovation for electric vehicles, cabless machinery and other novel applications.

“I’m excited to join Red Dot at such an important time in the company’s evolution,” Bobay said. “The REDy For Anything mindset reflects a strong commitment not only to distributors and partners, but also to employees. It’s been a real joy getting to know this team, and I look forward to helping build a culture where people feel valued, supported and empowered to grow.”

Since joining the team in February, Doug has advanced initiatives to modernize compensation structures and incentivize attendance and employee development—all with promising early results.

“Doug brings an exceptional combination of people leadership, operational insight and manufacturing expertise to Red Dot,” said John Beering, CEO of Red Dot. “As we continue building a culture that empowers our employee-owners and supports expansion and innovation, Doug’s experience and guidance will play a pivotal role in ushering Red Dot into this next chapter.”

Bobay brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience spanning multiple global industries, including automotive aftermarket products, fuel cell energy distributed power generation, paper and packaging, specialty chemical formulation, and technology startups. Throughout his career, he has primarily supported small- to mid-sized manufacturing organizations, developing a strong understanding of manufacturing operations through previous leadership roles in safety, quality, production supervision, and industrial engineering. Bobay also has extensive expertise in compensation strategy, leadership development, staffing initiatives, and employee retention programs.

Read more about Red Dot’s culture and brand promise at reddot.red.

About Red Dot:

For 60 years, Red Dot has conquered the world’s toughest environments, delivering climate solutions for heavy-duty vehicles and today’s UTVs, EVs, and high-tech commercial applications. As the mobile HVAC standard in construction, agriculture, and military markets, we’ve expanded our field-tested expertise into emerging industries. We solve for yes with install-ready A/C and heaters, advanced battery thermal management, custom-engineered systems and more. Proudly 100% employee-owned, we’re REDy with sleeves-rolled-up service, inventory readiness, advanced performance, and boots-on-the-ground expertise. We pressure-test challenges others won’t touch, because customer success is our success. Red Dot isn’t just ready—we’re REDy for anything. Are you?

For more information on Red Dot’s plans, products and capabilities, visit www.reddot.red.

Media Contact:

Annie Alley

206.466.2713

annie@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9122cbd8-a750-4e96-ac2f-e6d00ecf65c4