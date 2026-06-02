Youth Inc. Launches ‘Crashin’ Practice,’ Featuring Savannah Bananas Star Coach RAC and Social Media Personality Coach Ballgame

Philadelphia, PA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Inc., the digital media network and e-commerce marketplace founded by Greg Olsen, today announced the launch of Crashin’ Practice, a new original series featuring Savannah Bananas star Coach RAC and youth baseball social media personality Coach Ballgame, presented by Players Health. Built around a nationwide nomination campaign that generated thousands of submissions from all 50 states, the series follows the duo as they surprise youth baseball teams across America with high-energy practices, mentorship, premium gear, signed memorabilia and unforgettable experiences designed to reignite the joy of youth sports.

Without warning, Coach RAC and Coach Ballgame show up at youth baseball practices across the country, leading players and coaches through a mix of drills, competitions, mentorship and surprise giveaways. Each episode captures the personalities, reactions and interactions that unfold on the field while reinforcing a larger mission around positivity, confidence and creating better youth sports environments for players and families.

"Crashin' Practice is exactly what youth sports needs right now — two coaches who remind the rest of us that sometimes you just need to let them loose and have fun. These kids are going to remember this for a long time," said Greg Olsen, Founder, Youth Inc.

Players Health, the presenting sponsor of Crashin’ Practice, is a national leader in athlete safety, well-being and risk management for youth sports organizations. The partnership reflects a shared commitment between Youth Inc. and Players Health to creating positive, supportive environments for young athletes, coaches and families.

"At Players Health, we believe every young athlete deserves to play in an environment that's safe, supported, and full of joy,” said Tyrre Burks, Founder & CEO at Players Health. “Crashin' Practice captures exactly that — it's not just great content, it's a reminder of what youth sports are supposed to feel like. We're proud to stand behind a show that puts the whole athlete at the center."

Coach RAC, a former Washington Nationals signee, Savannah Bananas fan favorite and one of baseball’s largest digital personalities with more than 3 million followers across platforms, has built a massive audience by blending high-level baseball instruction with entertainment and energy. Coach Ballgame, meanwhile, has become one of youth baseball’s most recognizable voices through his emphasis on positivity, confidence and using the game to teach larger life lessons. Together, the pair brings a distinct mix of baseball credibility, coaching philosophy and personality-driven entertainment to youth sports audiences nationwide.

“These kids had the time of their life out there. The smiles were everywhere,” said Coach Ballgame. “What I loved most was seeing how much the Coaches and Parents got out of it as well. You could tell they’d never seen their kids having that much FUN on a baseball field before. It was just as much an education for the adults as it was a birthday party for the kids.”

“Walking into the practice and seeing the kids light up is what this is all about. We got to spend an afternoon together and hopefully leave behind something that lasts a lot longer,” explained Coach RAC.

Crashin’ Practice is supported by partners including Under Armour and Academy Sports + Outdoors, both of which play a central role in the experience featured throughout the series. Under Armour provides players with premium baseball gear, including cleats and gloves, while Academy Sports + Outdoors supplies additional equipment and apparel throughout the season. Together, the partnerships help extend the impact of each visit beyond the practice itself.

Crashin’ Practice debuts June 2, 2026 across Youth Inc.’s digital and social channels, including YouTube and Instagram, with new episodes rolling out throughout the baseball season as Coach RAC and Coach Ballgame travel to communities across the country.

Where to Watch

Episodes of Crashin’ Practice will be released across Youth Inc.’s primary owned channels, with full-length episodes anchored on YouTube and short-form highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and giveaway moments driving the conversation on Instagram.

YouTube – youtube.com/@YouthInc (full-length episodes)

Instagram – @YouthInc (clips, highlights, and giveaway moments)



About Youth Inc.

Youth Inc. is a digital media network and e-commerce marketplace focused exclusively on youth sports, providing families, coaches and young athletes with trusted content and seamless access to branded gear and apparel. Founded by former NFL player and broadcaster Greg Olsen, the platform has evolved from a widely listened-to podcast into a full-scale destination for a community of more than 65 million U.S. youth sports participants and their support networks.

The Youth Inc. experience combines storytelling, expert analysis and practical guidance spanning a wide range of sports, development topics, and audience needs, with a streamlined marketplace for premium team apparel and fanwear from leading brands. Youth Inc. is committed to elevating the youth sports experience through accessible information, simplified commerce and a growing roster of expert voices and ambassadors.

For more information, visit www.Youth.Inc or follow @YouthInc on social media.