Onco360® Has Been Selected as a National Specialty Pharmacy Provider for IMKELDI® (imatinib) Oral Solution

LOUISVILLE, KY, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onco360®, the nation’s leading independent Specialty Pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Shorla Oncology for IMKELDI® (imatinib) Oral Solution, indicated for the treatment of newly diagnosed Philadelphia-positive (Ph+ CML) chronic myeloid leukemia, Ph+ CML in blast crisis, accelerated phase or chronic phase after interferon-alpha therapy, adult and pediatric patients with Ph+ ALL, myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative disease (MDS/MPD), aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), Hypereosinophilic syndrome (HES) and/or chronic eosinophilic leukemia (CEL), Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP), Kit+ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), and adjuvant treatment of GIST.1

“We are honored to partner with Shorla Oncology to support patient access to this important oral solution across a broad range of cancer and rare disease indications,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer. “Providing a formulation that helps to address administration challenges for both adult and pediatric patients aligns with our commitment to ensure patients receive the therapy they need in a way that best supports adherence and outcomes.”

IMKELDI® is a strawberry-flavored, liquid formulation designed to support accurate dosing and serves as an alternative to imatinib tablets.

Please read the full prescribing information for IMKELDI®.

About Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 is the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, and ACHC-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

Media Contact: Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer

Benito.fernandez@onco360.com

516-640-1332

References:

IMKELDI® (Imatinib) [Package Insert]. Cambridge, MA. Shorla Oncology. 2024.