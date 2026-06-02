Tenaya Therapeutics to Announce New Interim Data from MyPEAK™-1 Phase 1b/2 Trial of TN-201 for Adults with MYBPC3-Associated HCM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that it will report new interim data from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 of the ongoing MyPEAK™-1 Phase 1b/2 trial of TN-201 gene therapy for adults with MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Webcast Details:

Tenaya Therapeutics will host a live webcast to review the new data from MyPEAK™-1 on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the live event, participants may register here. The live webcast will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Tenaya’s website.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the live event.

About MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Variants in the Myosin Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene are the most common genetic cause of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), accounting for approximately 20% of the overall HCM population, or 120,000 patients, in the United States alone. MYBPC3-associated HCM is a severe and progressive condition affecting adults, teens, children and infants. Mutations of the MYBPC3 gene result in insufficient expression of a protein, called MyBP-C, needed to regulate heart contraction. The heart becomes hypercontractile and the left ventricle thickens, resulting in symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and fainting. Patients whose disease is caused by MYBPC3 mutations are more likely than those with non-genetic forms of HCM to experience earlier disease onset and have high rates of serious outcomes, including heart failure symptoms, arrhythmias, stroke and sudden cardiac arrest or death. There are currently no approved therapeutics that address the underlying genetic cause of HCM.

About TN-201

TN-201 is an adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9)-based gene therapy designed to address the underlying cause of MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) by delivering a working MYBPC3 gene to heart muscle cells via a single intravenous infusion and thereby increasing insufficient MyBP-C protein levels with the aim of halting or even reversing disease after a single dose. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted TN-201 Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Drug Designations. TN-201 has also received orphan medicinal product from the European Commission.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya’s pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC); and TN-301, a highly specific small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with broad potential clinical utility in cardiac, metabolic and muscular conditions, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities including modality agnostic target discovery and validation, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Tenaya Contacts

Michelle Corral

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

IR@tenayathera.com